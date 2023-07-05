I have a theory about why so many fewer kids at Manhattan High are playing sports and taking part in other after-school activities. But it’s just a theory, and somebody needs to figure out if it’s right.
Participation in athletics and activities dropped by 20 percent this past year compared to the previous one, according to a report Mike Marsh gave to the school board last week. Mr. Marsh, who’s in charge of all that at Manhattan High, also said it’s been a trend for the past seven years.
What has happened in youth sports in the past generation is essentially increased specialization. So, with some notable exceptions, kids play only one sport. That cuts into the numbers. It also means that it’s tougher to break into the lineup if you’re just interested in trying the sport in high school. If you haven’t played year-round basketball – or soccer, or football, or whatever – it’s rather intimidating to just give it a go.
MHS has been extraordinarily successful in sports in recent years, particularly last year. Which, I think, lends credence to my theory. It’s particularly tough to just decide to try out for the baseball team if it’s a state-championship-level outfit.
School board member Kristin Brighton is right in suggesting that the school district needs to dig into this further. Participation in after-school activities and athletics is an important part of the overall student experience, and the decline should at least be better understood, and then – I would contend – addressed.
I have lots of questions: Do the numbers vary by activity, or is the trend true across the board. Is this a problem statewide? Nationwide? Only at 6A high schools? And so on.
Exactly how to address the issue depends on what the causes are. But my sense is that it all goes much deeper than the high school programs themselves. It gets down to club sports at the youth level, and the culture surrounding all that. That culture has become quite serious, very specialized, and very demanding. Which means kids are either all-in or all-out, playing video games most of the day.
So changing it is a project that the high school can’t accomplish entirely on its own. Coaches want to win, and parents want their kids to succeed, and keep up with the Joneses, and everybody wants to keep up with Blue Valley Northwest, or Shawnee Mission East, or Washburn Rural, or whatever.
Still, I presume we can all agree that it’s important to provide kids opportunities to participate in high school. And if the numbers are declining as much as they appear to be, then our high school needs to start trying to figure that out. I think my theory is part of it, but I’m just guessing based on the kids I’ve been around, and that certainly doesn’t explain it all.