We’ve had a heckuva struggle this year with the local government over our reporting on their budgets. That’s essentially because they’re going to raise your tax bill by north of 10 percent, and they don’t like us reporting it that way. They prefer that we report that they’re lowering the tax RATE, which some of them are, or they prefer that we point the finger at somebody else – each other, the cops, the Republican legislature, the Democrat governor, or, I dunno, our reporters.

In this context came a press release last week from the county government that I found remarkable. I don’t want to blame any individual person for issuing that press release, or writing it the way it was written, or anything of the sort. They were just doing their jobs. Which is exactly my point.

