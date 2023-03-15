There I was, bellied-up, ordering bottled water and a Dos Equis, and I realized I had come full circle.
Seven years ago, Angie and I took six of our kids — nearly the whole Brady Bunch outfit — to an all-inclusive place near Cancun for spring break. It was our first such trip; the oldest of them was 18; the youngest, 11.
At the same resort was a sizable group of parents and 18-year-olds, all from one Johnson County high school, generally friendly, loud, and often half-drunk. The shocker was seeing them all at the bar doing shots of tequila — mom, dad, junior, pounding the Don Julio.
Never. Never would I do that, I swore. I mean, how could you possibly get yourself into that position?
And yet, six years later, I was standing at that bar, my 18-year-old stepson on my right elbow, the bartender pouring his espresso martini.
Now, to be fair, Angie and I turned down the offer of shots from a group of moms; we made our way to the corner, where our kid and his friends hung around and talked.
I did hand him a few singles to give as tips to the overworked bartenders, so I went beyond condoning and into direct subsidy.
So, yeah. Almost full circle. Not quite, but close enough.
The kabuki dance that we do with our 18-year-olds when it comes to alcohol is complicated, and it shifts, depending on the kid. I can’t condone drinking, since it’s illegal, and it’s not a particularly good idea, anyway. In Mexico, where it’s legal, and where you’re in a confined space with watered-down booze, without anybody driving, and where there are constantly parents with eyes on everybody, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to say no.
We knew that in advance — when you agree to go on a trip like that, you’re accepting that premise.
You can try to tell your kids that “my senior spring break trip” is not a thing, since it wasn’t a thing back in our day. But just because you fully recognize it’s a product of privilege — the outgrowth of an entitlement mentality — doesn’t help you convince your kid that something all his friends are doing is unacceptable.
Coincidentally, we bumped into three mid-80s Manhattan High friends, all with kids on the same trip. So we’re not the only ones. I also bumped into a soon-to-be D1 athlete. I told him I wouldn’t tattle.
They’re good kids, and good parents, and, you know, it’s ridiculous to pretend they’ll abstain in college.
Of course there were low-level disasters — barfing, weaving down pathways, passing out and/or peeing in the bushes, the class clown donning the banana hammock, the neighbors calling in noise complaints. I’m not condoning any of that, but you have to expect it when you accept the premise of the trip.
Fortunately no disasters involving our kid, who, after a few strawberry margaritas, seems to prefer deep talks and taking care of people in trouble. As I say, a lot of the way you handle this depends on the kid.