I have a longstanding belief that every news story, ultimately, is a local story. One way or another, we can tie everything back to the Manhattan area.
Let’s play the game, just for a minute, before I get back to the main point.
The Super Bowl? Easy. Patrick Mahomes once played in Manhattan. He was the starter for Texas Tech in 2016; the Wildcats beat him that day, 44-38. The ‘Cats did not exactly stuff him: He threw for 504 yards and two touchdowns. K-State’s QB, Jesse Ertz, threw for 104, but the ‘Cats prevailed on the strength of an interception returned for a score, and a kickoff return for a touchdown. The returner? Byron Pringle, now a receiver on the Chiefs who you might see catch a pass from Mahomes Sunday.
On the other side? Rob Gronkowski, the tight end for the Buccaneers. His brother Glenn played fullback at K-State. You might think of the Gronks as a bunch of meatheads, but Glenn was an Academic All Big 12 guy.
The Capitol riots: You know this one. Capitol Police Officer Howie Liebengood, who was born in Manhattan, was in the middle of the battle with the mob. He died by suicide, off duty, a few days later. There’s no new information on any direct connection to the riot, but it’s difficult to imagine that it was unrelated.
At the Capitol that day, of course, was U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, whose Kansas home is here in Manhattan. That fact gives us connections to just about anything, so it almost doesn’t count. We haven’t really heard the story from Sen. Moran about what happened to him or his staff on that day; surely there is one. I’m also 100 percent confident there were Manhattan people -- current or former -- in the riot, or at least the rallies that led to the march that led to the riot.
Kooks who destroy things, thinking they’re serving the greater good? Never forget that Terry Nichols and Timothy McVeigh, with fertilizer and diesel fuel they bought right here in our community, blew up the federal building in Oklahoma City. Those guys were stationed together at Fort Riley; their fingerprints were all over town.
The incoming Biden Administration? Brad Setser, an economist, was a leader in the transition team and is expected to take a substantial role. He was born right here in River City, and graduated from MHS in 1989.
The coronavirus vaccine? OK, maybe this is not entirely local, but a key player in the development of the vaccine was Barney S. Graham, Deputy Director of the Vaccine Research Center and the Chief of the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory for the National Institutes of Health. He’s from Paola and graduated from KU Med. I’d lay heavy odds I could find a direct connection to Manhattan, but it hasn’t yet become urgent.
Movies and entertainment: Bridget Everett, a native, has a role in a new release called Breaking News in Yuba County. Other names in it: Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Ellen Barkin, Allison Janney, Juliette Lewis, Matthew Modine, Wanda Sykes, and others. Everett was on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week; she’s been on the show several times before. As she previously had done on Fallon, she sang a song; this time it was “I Can See Clearly Now.” Good stuff. YouTube it.
On and on, day after day. You just have to pay attention. The more you pay attention, the more you’re rewarded.
What’s the main point? It’s that the world is small, and everything is connected. And all the people around you right now are connected somehow to everything happening around the world, and in the future those connections might become newsworthy, or maybe even truly meaningful.