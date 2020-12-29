The Mercury’s annual newsroom exercise of determining the top stories of the year reminded me of what Larry Bird said to all the other guys in the three-point shooting contest at the height of his powers: Who’s playing for second?
There’s a viral pandemic afoot, shutting down large swaths of society. Nothing else comes close. And really every other story of any consequence was profoundly affected by it.
It was the kookiest year in local news I can ever remember. There were six-foot-long alligators on the loose in Wildcat Creek, until a former high school wrestler wrangled the last one with his bare hands. We had a county commissioner asserting that we wouldn’t have a problem here with the coronavirus because we didn’t have many Chinese people. Then he compared a mask mandate to the Nazis. Another
We banned dancing. We required people to sit down to get served in a bar, and then we had the person who wrote that order get caught on camera standing up to order a drink, quite possibly a Corona. You can’t make this up. Well, I guess if I made it up I would have her doing the Macarena as she placed the order.
We had a brawl where a KU basketball player threatened to bash somebody’s head in with a chair. We had a basketball team lose at home to Fort Hays, coached by the equipment manager from Abilene. Now there’s been a mountain lion sighted in Riley County, for Pete’s sake. We had a football team beat Oklahoma in Norman but lose by about a million to Iowa State. And so on.
But I would like to make the case for the biggest story otherwise in 2020: K-State’s continued erosion. Enrollment dropped to the lowest number since 1997. Part of that, of course, was due to the pandemic; lots of kids decided to take a pass on college, seeing as how it was mostly being conducted remotely. The college experience just ain’t the same when you have to Zoom from a gloomy basement apartment rather than walk across the quad on a brilliant fall afternoon.
But the trend is still the issue, because this has been going on for several years.
Think about college like this: If each kid pays somewhere around $20,000 in tuition, plus whatever he or she pays to live here, each kid’s college decision is like a $100,000 sale. It doesn’t take many of those to add up to a whole lot.
Enrollment is down by about 4,000 students since hitting a peak seven years ago. Multiply 4,000 by $100,000: That’s $400 million. Shoot, that’s almost enough to pay Patrick Mahomes.
It’s a whole lot of money in a town like Manhattan.
The gap has been filled largely by donations, research money, and the rising price of tuition. But now that the pandemic has blown a $35 million hole in the university budget -- at least -- and caused a major round of furloughs, the importance of turning around that trend is highlighted even more dramatically.
That’s why I say the second-biggest story of 2020, despite all the wild developments of one sort or another, was the trend line at the college here in our college town.