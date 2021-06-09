The firing of Manhattan’s Kelly Stewart from ESPN before she even started working there has become national news. It is, depending on how you look at it, a cautionary tale for young people, a story of an overbearing employer, changing standards of what’s acceptable, or a form of sexism.
Ms. Stewart, who graduated from Manhattan High in 2002 and from K-State in 2007, was set to become a fairly prominent analyst on ESPN, covering the sports gambling business. She has done that professionally now for awhile.
But before she could actually start the job, ESPN cut her loose, apparently over tweets from nine years ago. She deleted those tweets some time ago, but they evidently contained homophobic terms. She apologized for the use of those terms, but said that she did so defending herself against “hurtful attacks she received on social media.” She said she was standing up for herself against “vile, threatening and misogynistic attacks from men.” She said she wished ESPN had opted to stand by her, particularly because she had previously been suspended at a previous job because of those tweets.
“I can only say I’m sorry,” she wrote,” for the person I was and some of the mistakes I made in my youth.”
So, the obvious cautionary tale to young people is: Be very careful what you say on social media, because it never really goes away. And don’t be mean, even in response to meanness.
ESPN clearly has the right to hire and fire people for any reason it wants, other than for reasons that are prohibited by discrimination laws. It does not appear that she was fired specifically because she is a woman, although she claims that she would not have been in that position had she not been a woman. ESPN basically gets to do whatever is in ESPN’s best interest. And nobody has a “right” to a job at ESPN.
On the other hand, as Ms. Stewart said, she had served her penance. It seems that ESPN could have put out some sort of statement that it did not support her previous tweets, but that it was confident she had learned from them and that she would be a better person because of the experience. That would have better served everyone’s interest, in my opinion.
The reality is that, in fact, Ms. Stewart was in this spot because she is a woman in a male-dominated industry. While I doubt very much that ESPN’s actions here were illegal, it is at least very unfortunate that the network could not have taken a broader perspective here.