It’s time to nod to the diversity committee at the Manhattan school district. Not quite a full tip of the cap yet, since the work is not finished, but the progress is encouraging.
They’re walking through a mine field, doing important and difficult work, and what they’ve produced thus far is pretty hard to argue with.
The committee made a presentation to the school board last week, arguing for common-sense changes like noting a diverse group of religious and culturally important dates on the school district calendar. Other issues: Making sure teachers (and for that matter, other students) can appropriately pronounce students’ names; revamping hiring processes to make sure to cast the widest possible net to bring in new employees; encouraging more discussion about the high school mascot issue; and giving training on the matter of “microaggressions.”
Note that the committee did not go down the thorny path of pronouns, or transgender athletics, or attempt to wade into the swamp of “critical race theory.”
I would imagine that people motivated enough to serve on such a committee are likely to want to push forward on social issues of those sort. And the day may come when consensus emerges about them. But this is not that day, and to create a debate on them at the school board would be to drag down the public school system into a screaming match. As you probably recall, they had to call the cops and throw everybody out of a board meeting this past summer over such an issue.
I don’t mean to suggest that there is unanimity on the issues the committee brought up. In particular, I think the concept of “micraggressions” needs to be carefully defined or else could slip into completely ridiculous territory wherein nobody could ever disagree with anyone else for fear of being called “microaggressive,” if that’s even a word yet. (If not, I’m sure it will be shortly.)
Also, the high school mascot subject is highly divisive. But it’s pretty much impossible to argue with further discussion, at some level.
Diversity, equity and inclusion are important. They are particularly important in a public school system. We are an education town, a town founded by people dedicated to those ideas, in a state that chose a birth of freedom over slavery.
Where this all goes is not entirely clear, but thus far, the signs are encouraging that it will make our community a better place. At least we can hope.