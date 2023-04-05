So, on the matter of Sean Snyder, I’m both empathetic and disappointed.
I like Sean. Good guy, obviously a very good football coach. He was an All-American punter when he played, and he was a key part of the staff for his dad. See, that’s the thing about Sean: You can’t get four sentences into it without mentioning his dad. That’s because his dad is Bill Snyder, The Great Man Himself, the man who rescued K-State from big-time football irrelevance.
I can empathize. My dad was the chairman of the Pulitzer Prize board, the guy who got all the presidents in the Western Hemisphere to sign a declaration of free speech and freedom of the press. He debated Fidel – in Spanish. He was 10 feet tall.
For most of my adult life, I occupied the office next to Dad’s, basically helping him run the place. If, say, the stockholders hired somebody else to take over, I guess I’d go looking for similar work elsewhere. It’s what I really like to do, what I know how to do, what I’m pretty good at.
Sean went on to coach at USC, then Illinois, and did very well. He and his wife Wanda kept their house in Manhattan; it’s really their home. Can’t really blame him for trying to find work nearby, and I assume there wasn’t an opening on the staff at K-State, and/or it just wasn’t a good fit at the moment. Or, maybe, he wanted to continue to build a resume so that he could get a shot as a head coach. Can you blame him for that? The fact that he had never been anywhere else – had never proven himself away from his dad – was part of what prevented him from being named the successor.
The successor, incidentally, is doing very, very well, having just won the Big 12 championship. It doesn’t look like that job is going to open up for quite some time, unless, say, Kirk Ferentz retires and Chris Klieman decides he likes Iowa City better than Manhattan.
All that I can understand, and can empathize with. Thing is, taking a job at KU is (unintentionally, I presume) thumbing your nose at your alma mater, your long-time employer, the place that named the stadium for your family. Couldn’t you find a job somewhere else? Anywhere else? If you were willing to commute to Pasadena, doesn’t that make the whole country fair game?
My problem with the whole thing, I guess, is that it just makes everybody in that business seem like a mercenary.
Which, I suppose, they are. They get paid to coach, and to win, and when they don’t win, we fans demand that they be fired…but when they do win, we want them to stay true to the colors forever more. That’s not a fair deal.
Bill Snyder stayed forever, tossed unread NFL contracts into a pile somewhere, never hired an agent. But he’s an anachronism, or, rather, he was one-of-a-kind, even back then. It’s unreasonable to expect that again.