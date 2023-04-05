So, on the matter of Sean Snyder, I’m both empathetic and disappointed.

I like Sean. Good guy, obviously a very good football coach. He was an All-American punter when he played, and he was a key part of the staff for his dad. See, that’s the thing about Sean: You can’t get four sentences into it without mentioning his dad. That’s because his dad is Bill Snyder, The Great Man Himself, the man who rescued K-State from big-time football irrelevance.

