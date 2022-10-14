The Mercury has, for many years, offered recommendations of candidates in elections. We have done so in this space for the benefit of readers who hadn’t already made up their minds, on the theory that our guidance could be useful or at least worth considering.
I still think our opinion page can play a role in helping you make choices. But on balance, I don’t think it makes sense for us to endorse individual candidates anymore.
As another election approaches, I’d like you to understand my thinking.
First and foremost, our job at The Mercury in elections is to inform our readers about the candidates they have to choose from, and/or the ballot measures they need to consider. That is a significant part of the reason for our existence, which is to provide the information that our subscribers want and need; citizens informing themselves are the healthy roots of the tree of representative government.
Publishing opinions on this page is a different service we provide, intended to create space for an exchange of views in a democratic society. Even when we argue forcefully for one position, we're interested only in prompting thought.
Unfortunately, the publishing of our opinion in recent years has become a hindrance to the credibility of our news mission. That’s in part because people increasingly read our content in digital form, where it is more difficult to label opinion pieces as such to distinguish them from news reports. (In print, they are placed on a page labeled “opinion,” segregated away from the news pages.)
Also, the nation’s increasingly polarized political environment means that some readers simply do not want to hear an opposing viewpoint. If we happen to take such a position, they assume that we are in cahoots with the bad guys, and they tend to lump all our news reporting in with that position.
We cannot afford to do anything that undermines our credibility. Our news-and-information mission has to take priority.
We will continue to take positions on issues, so as to prompt you to think. I’m writing today specifically about endorsing individual politicians in partisan races. I’m also not saying we’ll never recommend one candidate over another. We might.
Short of that, I think we can play a useful role here in helping analyze elections, to help clarify for readers the important choices they need to make. So, for instance, I will attempt to make clear here soon what differentiates Laura Kelly and Derek Schmidt in their race for the governor’s office. Both of them, in my estimation, are well-qualified, good candidates who would carry out the duties of the job competently; your choice between them will be dictated mostly by your priorities and your viewpoints on some important issues. I can’t really tell you what your positions on those issues ought to be.
Elsewhere in this edition you’ll find the information our newsroom gathered with answers from those two candidates, as well as candidates for several other offices. That’s what we’re really about. Read those reports, and then later this month we’ll give you some more analysis here so that you’re clear in your own mind when you head to the polls.