It’s a great arch, really. I love it. I just wish somebody had asked Megan Moser about it first. Or me.
I’m referring to the Aggieville arch, the new decorative bit spanning North Manhattan Avenue, right there in front of Rock-A-Belly. They cut the ribbon on it last week, symbolically reopening the ‘Ville after four years of road construction.
As I mentioned in this space recently, Aggieville looks better than ever. The arch is a piece of that, a signature item sure to become standard B-roll footage and a stock photo for every pregame show and promotional brochure about K-State for the next 50 years.
One problem: Syntax. The sign says: “Aggieville” in a big arc, and then below that, “Welcome To.” It’s pretty much impossible to read it any other way.
It’s as if our front-page flag said: “Mercury, The Manhattan” or the sign at the cathedral at College and Kimball said: “Family Stadium, Bill Snyder.”
Editing. Maybe it’s a dying art.
Megan Moser is far better at the whole thing than I am – she’s not only good at words, she’s good at visual presentation. She’s the executive editor of The Mercury for a reason.
That’s what this is about: The way the whole thing fits together, language and design.
I gather that the plan now is to remove the “Welcome To” part, which will do the trick. They could even just remove “To.” It would’ve been better to put the “Welcome To” above the “Aggieville,” if the whole point was to welcome visitors there. Instead, without that component, it will simply be a label, as if to remind somebody entering of where they are. “Or, right! I forgot! This is Aggieville. I thought I was going to Westloop, but, whatever.”
Or they could leave it as is, and we could change all the other signs around town, just act like the emperor has clothes. “Avenue, Poyntz.” And “State University, Kansas.” How about “Facility, National Bio- and Agro Defense”? We could rename the town Yodaville.