The 1980s were my teenage and young-adult years, and Van Halen was the soundtrack for that decade. Everybody knew their songs, and everybody knew that the whole thing was about Eddie Van Halen’s guitar.
He was referred to then as a guitar god, and that’s exactly what he was. He was otherworldly, and as such, unapproachable. He played in a way that seemed impossible -- impossibly fast, impossibly inventive, impossible even to understand. How could a person make those sounds with a guitar? He also lived an otherworldly lifestyle, a party monster who married a movie star.
And that’s why I never really connected with him, or bothered to understand his story, until he died of cancer last week. I read a bunch of tributes to him, and I tried to figure out why his death didn’t hit me the way, say, Tom Petty’s did, or Glenn Frey, or even Malcom Young. It was a bit more the way I felt about the death of Prince -- it was a horrible loss, and a shock. But it didn’t hit me in the gut.
I guess it’s because I couldn’t quite see myself in him. He just didn’t seem human. His talent -- and his lifestyle -- were too titanic.
Until I started looking harder. His death prompted me to find a video of an interview with him just a few years ago, when he was older, when he started reflecting.
It turns out that his story is so quintessentially American that it resonated deeply.
He was born in Holland, the son of a trained professional musician and an Indonesian mother. He and his brother started school in Holland, but the entire family moved to America in search of a better life. No money, couldn’t speak the language. The dad, a musician, had to work manual labor, and had to arrange gigs on the weekend to try to make enough money to support the family.
The parents insisted that Eddie and his brother Alex learn music; Alex took Flamenco guitar lessons and Eddie banged on the drums. Then, more or less on a lark, they switched -- and it turns out that their natural talents lined up that way. Eventually, with Alex on drums and Eddie on guitar, they formed the guts of the band that defined a hard-rock party vibe for at least a decade, maybe two.
They came up at a time when punk and disco dominated the airwaves, and they couldn’t get any traction with record companies or agents. So they booked their own shows, playing gyms and dances and wherever they could set up, printing their own flyers and wheeling in kegs to try to attract a crowd. They worked and worked and worked at it, playing their hearts out even if the crowd was minuscule. That kind of show, though, had its own magnetism, and they built enough of a following to eventually land a record deal.
Their first album included an instrumental piece -- just Eddie’s guitar -- called “Eruption,” that launched him as the guitar god in public consciousness. Writing about it -- writing about any music, I suppose -- is pretty useless, since there’s no way I can convey the power. Music is its own language. Suffice it to say that he made sounds nobody had made before, and it launched a generation of imitators.
“It was that moment of “Eruption” when it really tore asunder the reality of what was possible on the electric guitar,” said Tom Morello, the fantastically inventive guitar player for the band Rage Against The Machine.
But it’s how that happened that really resonates with me.
Turns out that, growing up, he couldn’t afford the fancy equipment that other guitarists had -- the wah-wah peddle, the fuzz bar -- and so he had to figure out how to do his own tricks. He even made his own equipment, breaking down one guitar and adding it to another, plugging an amp into the wrong voltage, electrocuting himself in the process but coming up with new sounds along the way. His basic motto was: “I wonder what will happen if I do...THIS.”
He also never learned to read music. He just figured out how to make the sound work. He just wanted his audience to feel the emotion he was trying to convey.
He also figured out that he could use the fingers of his right hand to tap places on the fretboard of the guitar -- usually the job for the left hand, while the right was supposed to pick or strum the strings at the other end -- to expand the range of possibilities. They call it “tapping” now, but to Eddie it was just a way of making the instrument do what he wanted.
Yes, he eventually became almost a caricature of a rock star for awhile, with all the sins you might expect. The fact that he died of cancer is probably not a coincidence.
But let’s review: Came to the country, broke, couldn’t speak the language, working-class, mixed-race parents. Worked to buy his own equipment. Couldn’t read music. Scrapped and re-assembled his own equipment. Formed a band; printed his own flyers to attract a few fans. Invented his own way of playing, more or less out of necessity, band grew slowly, until the power of the talent and the hard work paid off. Became a big star, inspiring a generation of followers, changing the course of rock music around the world.
That’s one great American story. And that’s what resonates.