A greeting from beyond
Edward Seaton, biking the gravel driveway in Coffeyville, Kansas.

Standing in front of the office-paper recycling bin at Howie’s earlier this week, I found myself apologizing: Sorry, Dad, to do this to you. He seemed to answer, actually. Back to that in a minute.

Dad died last December. Since then, we’ve tackled the job of going through his earthly possessions in intermittent bursts. We did quite a bit of it after Mom died, three years ago, but both of them being gone basically means it all has to go, one way or the other.

