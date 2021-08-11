I was in seventh grade, I think, when I really started listening to Kansas. The band, I mean. Not the state. I try to listen to Kansas, the state, as part of my job, but that’s another issue entirely.
The band at that time was near the height of its popularity. They had pumped out hits like “Dust in the Wind,” “Point of Know Return,” “People of the South Wind,” and “Carry on Wayward Son.”
Their latest albums, “Monolith” and “Audiovisions,” had more hits, and really cool album covers, and I started there and took a deep dive. It’s relevant to mention that Brian Center, Ted Weis and David Dayton — the cool guys I wanted to be like — were into Kansas at that time, probably inheriting that from their older brothers.
We traded albums around, taped them — an early form of music-sharing piracy, I suppose — and brought them with us on the crummy boom-boxes we brought with us on the bus to MMS basketball games.
The music was captivating. Back to that in a minute. What Kansas had to say in the songs was intriguing, obscure enough to be mysterious, and deep enough to make me think they knew some secrets of the universe. “Lay your weary head to rest”? Who says that?
Part of it was their story. They were, after all, from Kansas — from Topeka, just down the road. They were basically a bunch of guys who went to Topeka West, and they were as big as anybody in pop music at that time. That made them relatable, despite their status and their inscrutability. It made me want to understand what they were saying that much more.
When I moved away to go to college, “People of the South Wind” became sort of a personal anthem. “I’d go back if I could,” they said. Eventually, I did.
I never got to see them play live, but sometime around 1994 I went to a little bar near St. Petersburg, Fla., where we lived at the time, to see Robby Steinhardt. He was the violin player, the big hairy guy — Hagrid, the half-giant groundskeeper in the Harry Potter movies, is probably the closest approximation.
He played a set with some sidekicks, and it was good, and I got to go up and say hi afterward. It was that sort of bar. I don’t remember what he said, but I remember telling him that his music was important in my life, that it spoke to me at an important moment, and that it remained a connection to my home.
I’ve been thinking about that moment, and about the larger subject of Kansas and what the band meant, since news arrived a couple of weeks ago about the death of Mr. Steinhardt. He was 71.
His violin-playing, and his physical presence, were a big part of making Kansas unique. The violin doesn’t show up in most rock-and-roll, and so the sound it leant their songs made them exotic, and helped elevate the highbrow lyrics, I think. “Dust in the Wind,” in particular, sounded both contemporary and classical, as if it had been around for centuries. The violin part felt haunted, searching, looking for something larger, and a little melancholy. I credit Mr. Steinhardt’s touch with that moment. It is what makes it conceivable that Kansas could play with an orchestra, which happened at McCain Auditorium a few years back.
The irony, I suppose, is that it was that violin part, and that song, that actually belied its own message. Mr. Steinhardt, and the rest of Kansas, will never just be dust in the wind. Their music and their messages can, in fact, last forever.
As an adult, I can see that the complexity of the music and the message took quite a bit of thought and work, and I appreciate it even more because of that. That’s a credit to Kerry Livgren, the genius who wrote most of the songs, and who still lives near Topeka. It’s a credit to the force-of-nature voice of Steve Walsh, the singer. And it’s a credit to Mr. Steinhardt. I’m glad I got a chance to meet him, to tell him a little about what it meant. I hope he left this world with some sense that he made it better, if even just for a geeky adolescent from 50 miles down I-70.