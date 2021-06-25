You might have read lately about a new way that the local government is being required to notify you about budget increases.
I find myself conflicted on that issue, but ultimately I agree with Rich Vargo. Seems like a waste of money.
Mr. Vargo, the Riley County Clerk, took that position in a recent meeting with other local government officials. He said the mailings required by the new law will cost county taxpayers $18,000 a year, and that the software changes required in order to make the necessary calculations will cost $30,000.
What’s going on here is that the state Legislature, in its infinite wisdom, passed a measure this year that requires local governments to notify the public if those local government entities plan to enact a budget that brings in more money than the previous year. Local governments, to a large degree, get their money from property tax, so more money means more property tax.
Thing is, in general, property values in this region go up every year, so the government generally increases its revenue from property tax even if it keeps the tax rate the same. The Legislature is essentially forcing local governments to come clean about that.
The government is already required to buy what’s called a “public notice” advertisement in the local newspaper to notify the public every year about important things, including the annual budget. That makes good sense.
And I’ll grant the point that those notices do not always make clear whether the budget is going up, down or sideways. Furthermore, the government can sort of hide budget increases if those increases are driven simply by increased property values, as I just described.
This is one of the reasons that The Mercury’s news reporting on government budgeting regularly accounts for appraisal increases. You’ll see a sentence like this: “Considering the 2 percent increase in the average appraised value of a single family home, a taxpayer owning a home appraised at $100,000 last year would pay taxes on a $102,000 home this year, meaning their property tax bill would go up by X percent under the proposed budget.”
Of course, the government cannot assume that our newspaper’s newsroom — or any other one, for that matter — actually does that sort of reporting. What you’re holding in your hands is an increasingly rare bird — a locally owned, locally operated newspaper where we pay careful attention to this sort of thing.
But the Legislature went at least one step too far, requiring that local governments send mail to individual taxpayers. So, where a legal notice ad in the paper might cost a couple hundred dollars, mailing every property owner will cost upwards of $20,000. (This is why publishing public notices in the newspaper is an efficient and effective use of public money. That’s another column for another day, but I have to take this opportunity to make that point.)
Everyone agrees that government budgeting needs to be open and transparent. Notifying the public about the process is also clearly important, and that already happens. It’s worth noting, as Mr. Vargo did, that nobody ever shows up for government budget hearings, and so perhaps we’ll see if the direct mailing actually changes that. Perhaps people will get more involved.
I doubt it. I suspect, instead, that we’ll be lighting nearly $50,000 on fire this year in Riley County in the interest of, I guess, trying to hold down local government spending. Seems kinda backwards, doesn’t it?