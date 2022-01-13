A murder trial wrapped up here the middle of this week, one in which one guy was convicted of killing another one. Maybe you read the stories we published; maybe you gave up after a sentence or two. They’re often a struggle for me, describing a world I hardly recognize.
Dealers, users, somebody’s ex-girlfriend, and this other woman’s brother-in-law driving the getaway car. Hard to keep track. Who’s lying a little, who’s lying a lot? And so on.
I don’t know anything about the people in this particular case other than what came out in the trial, and I hate to reduce people to a stereotype. But to put it as bluntly as I can, it appears that one wannabe drug dealer killed his dealer, when his attempt to rob the dealer went awry.
You and I both already know that this sort of thing goes on here in our idyllic little burg.
Whatever the cast of characters, the common elements in these cases are simple as can be: Drugs, money and occasionally sex. In “drugs,” I include alcohol, the one that happens to be legal.
The truth is, nearly every story of this sort starts with the same setup: Everybody was drunk, or high, or both, and then….something happened. In the case we’re talking about, entirely sober people generally don’t cook up a plan to try to rob the pot dealer.
In this case, the motive appears to be money – as in, stealing it. Or stealing the dope, which would be a mixture of motives, both drugs and money.
And then, the tragic element: Somebody had a gun. Did it go off accidentally, or did the wannabe dealer shoot his dealer on purpose? That was really what the case came down to. Interesting, if you think about it – even the defense agreed that drugs and money and guns were involved. The only question is essentially what was in the shooter’s head. What was his intent? Jurors evidently believed the prosecutor’s case that it was on purpose.
So now somebody’s dead, and several somebodies are going to the slammer.
If you could remove any of those elements – the gun and the drugs, in particular – none of this would have happened. But when you get those elements together, then, well, really bad things are way more likely to happen.