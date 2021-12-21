Typical American male that I am, I have engaged in a good deal of panic-buying in the last couple of days. Angie, as many of you know, is organized and efficient, and has checklists and a wrapping table. She’s sending me out for bags and ribbon; the gifts themselves were bought weeks ago.
Not me. I figured, I dunno, lightning would strike and, Eureka! I’d know exactly what to get everyone, and I’d buy it all in 20 minutes. Brilliant planning. Happens every year.
So after we finished the paper one day this week, I wandered aimlessly around downtown, sprinting into several shops and briefly glancing at things while flinging them in my basket.
One thing I’m happy to report, at least anecdotally: Lots of the local retailers said they’ve had a strong holiday season, and that they’ve heard a lot of customers saying they want to make a point of shopping locally. Customers have stood by them through very tough times, they said, and they’re very grateful.
It’s kind of amazing, if you think about it. I assume that, in the big picture, a lot of this is due to help from the federal government – the Payroll Protection Plan forgivable loan program certainly helped sustain businesses when their revenues plunged during the pandemic. I don’t know that for sure; I haven’t seen anybody’s financials. I know that it certainly helped our business, which historically has been supported by advertising revenue, and retailers don’t buy any advertising if nobody can shop in their stores.
Anyway, nearly two years into a viral pandemic, downtown Manhattan looks pretty darn good. Harry’s went away, which was a big loss. But the restaurant platforms have added a nice spark, and there’s enough of a concentration of unique shops that it has a certain collective energy. You know when you go there you can go to several places, so you linger around awhile.
It could be way, way worse. Many downtowns, even before the pandemic, were ghost towns, boarded-up windows and empty streets. It’s not hard to imagine. The forces trending in that way are very, very powerful: Big-box stores, Amazon, seamless delivery.
I’m not talking about the mall, which is a closely related but different subject. The mall here has been a great, great community asset, and has actually strengthened rather than weakened downtown. That’s a credit to community leaders a generation ago (including Bob Dole, by the way) who found a way to put the mall there rather than in a cornfield west of town. Some people still get riled up talking about all that – heck, people get riled up talking about the creation of Tuttle Creek Lake – and wading into that discussion is not the point of this column. Another day.
The point is that downtown is doing well, and that’s heartening.
One quick anecdote, keeping the names secret because it’s intended to serve as a metaphor for all. I had grabbed a bunch of stuff, including some cans of these really great peanuts to give to some friends, at one downtown store. The owners, after hearing me say how great those peanuts are, handed me a can with a small dent in it. A gift from them to me, just to be nice, because, well, they knew I liked them, and anyway they didn’t want to sell a dinged-up item.
Try getting that from Amazon.