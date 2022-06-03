I’ve been thinking quite a bit about school shootings, and there’s one particular aspect of the response to it that strikes me as wrongheaded: Limiting access to the school by cutting down the number of doors in and out.
That notion comes up from time to time, and on the surface it makes sense. Perhaps a would-be shooter could be stopped if there was only one way in, and if that way in was controlled. Maybe even by an armed guard.
Here’s the problem: What if the shooter gets by the guard? What if the shooter gets past a locked door?
Then, in a school with limited access, there’s no way for kids or teachers to get out. They’re basically all sitting ducks.
I’m not sure of the training that all schools give kids and teachers, but here’s what I’d tell my kids: Run like hell. Run out of the building, and then keep running. That’s not too far from what the Manhattan school system tells them to do, by the way.
So, to my way of thinking, the more ways there are to get out of the building, the better. Sure, that gives a would-be shooter more ways to get in, but the reality is if a young man has made up his mind to do that, he’s on a suicide mission and he’ll find a way in. The moment to prevent these things has passed, in that instance, and the key is to get the kids out of there.
By the way, the way to prevent these things, as I said before, is to deal with them like you deal with suicide prevention: With mental health awareness. There’s another debate entirely about guns. But again, I think that debate isn’t going to move very much, since it hasn’t in a long time. The current interest in banning assault rifles seems more symbolic than anything, since a young man bent on doing this sort of thing could just buy a bunch of handguns and accomplish his twisted goals.
Also by the way, the debate about guns after a school shooting sort of misses the broader point, since the number of people killed in school shootings is minuscule compared to the people killed with guns in the society at large. You want to talk about gun violence? Then look at murder data from across the entire country, over time, and consider cases involving the use of guns as a means of self-defense. It’s a difficult debate.
But anyway, in the aftermath of Uvalde, it’s important to think carefully about what else we can do – to prevent these things and to best deal with them if they happen. Mass death at an elementary school is so horrific that it demands our best thinking in response.
And while it’s tempting to think that locking out the shooter would have prevented violence, the reality is that locking kids in the building is more likely to make bad situations worse.