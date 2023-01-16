I want to disagree with our state’s lieutenant governor.
David Toland, while speaking at the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce meeting last week, said that Kansans ought to become more like Texans. He’s a reasonable, modest guy, not some blowhard, so he wasn’t saying we should all wear ten-gallon hats, drive F-150s and talk loud. He just said that Kansans ought to be assertive in their pride about their own state, the way Texans say, “Don’t mess with Texas.”
I get why he’s making that case. He’s making it because he’s in the business of attracting companies here, since he’s also the head of the state Department of Commerce. You need to promote yourself when you’re in the economic-development game. If you don’t promote yourself, nobody else will.
Thing is, what makes us unique as Kansans is precisely the fact that we don’t. We work hard, we plow the field, we stack the hay. We’re not big talkers. Underpromote, overdeliver. We’re self-deprecating, almost to the point of comedy, often apologizing unnecessarily. “Ope! Let me just sneak past you there. Sorry!”
Yes, it might occasionally go too far, and I suppose that really is Toland’s point.
But, as Jon Wefald once wrote, before he realized what the Internet was, Texas stands for boastfulness, for excess, for “incredible wealth and arrogance.” Nobody else likes Texans, Wefald said, because they “believe that the world begins and ends with Texas.”
It’s the polar opposite of Kansas, in that sense. Kansans are less provincial than anybody, in my experience, because we know darn good and well that there’s a much bigger world out there. (Winner of the most-provincial award: New Yorkers, who think that the world ends at the Jersey state line.)
Ironically, one of the closing presentations at the Chamber event was from the state tourism office; they showed a video promoting Kansas as a place where “it’s not in our nature to celebrate ourselves.” Kansans “stay grounded in the things that matter most.” The Kansas experience is “a salute to the real.”
See, to me, that’s exactly right. Where they sport bumper stickers saying “Keep Austin Weird,” we should have “Keep Kansas Real.” Or, “Keep Manhattan Real.”
Sure, making a self-promotional video about our lack of pretense, or plastering stickers on our bumpers to promote our realness, is self-contradictory. But those really are the virtues of our state. And if we’re going to have a tourism office, or we’re going to promote ourselves to would-be employers, I’d rather carry those messages.