You want to avoid being forced to wear a mask?
Too late. But in the longer run, it’s easy as pie. Just get vaccinated.
We’re into another round of shouting matches about mask mandates, and it’s a fair bet that they’ll be put in place in some fashion for awhile. The surge in cases recently, combined with the fact that public schools will be in session soon, make it nearly inevitable. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas like ours, where there are high rates of transmission — and it’s saying that schools should require masks, too.
That sets up a situation where school board members, county commissioners and city commissioners will feel that it’s their duty to require masks here. Witness that the Wamego school board has already done so; the Manhattan school board will likely do the same next week. K-State has re-instituted a mask requirement.
These are difficult decisions, and I wouldn’t want to dismiss blithely the arguments of mask opponents. Requiring masks does seem to fly in the face of encouraging vaccinations — what’s the point of getting a vaccination if you have to wear a mask anyway? And it is certainly true that the government telling people what they have to wear on their face is a highly intrusive act.
But we are in a public-health crisis, where one person’s decision affects the health of many others. And it is well-documented that wearing a mask cuts transmission significantly. Requiring masks at this moment, under these circumstances, makes good practical sense.
As I’ve already written, I don’t much like wearing a mask, and I thought we were done with the darned things. But I’m back to wearing them.
We could have avoided all this long ago by achieving a higher vaccination rate. While the delta variant appears to be breaking through vaccinations in some cases, the vaccine is highly effective, and had we all gotten it right away, this upsurge wouldn’t be happening. Simple as that. But we’re only at about a 50 percent vaccination rate. That has inched up, but just barely, in recent months.
Allowing the vaccine to continue circulating gives it more time to mutate, and viruses have a tendency over time to mutate into more contagious versions.
The moment to avoid all this passed long ago, but of course the moment to avoid it again is still here. For everyone hesitant, just do yourself and everyone around you a favor, and get the vaccine.
Otherwise, we’ll be back shouting at each other again in another few months.