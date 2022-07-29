In the event you’ve forgotten, here’s another reminder: You should go vote.
Next Tuesday is the primary election, and it’s more important than usual. So if you haven’t voted in advance, you should go to the polls on that day.
Make a plan. Block off the time on your calendar. Tell your boss, tell your family, tell somebody, so that you remember, and so that you go do it. Don’t let the day slip by, getting caught up in that project at the office, or down a Netflix rabbit hole.
Doesn’t matter if you’re registered as a Republican, as a Democrat or as an independent. Yes, an August primary is usually just for each party to pick their candidates for the general election, and that’s true now, too. So you should inform yourself, to the best of your ability, about races within the parties for positions like the state treasurer.
Don’t care about those? Don’t know anything? Fine, then don’t vote on those races.
The one that really does matter, as you probably know, if the proposed amendment to the state constitution. A ‘yes’ vote would allow the Legislature to ban abortion; a ‘no’ vote would leave in place the current law, under which abortion is allowed with certain restrictions. Both sides are screaming at the top of their lungs, trying to define the terms of the debate, but that’s what this is about. It’s not that complicated.
It’s an important moment, since the U.S. Supreme Court just struck down Roe v Wade. That means it’s up to each state to set its own rules. Kansas happens to be first up, and the decision here will set the terms of the debate for quite some time to come. (Make no mistake – regardless of the outcome next week, the debate will go on for the rest of your life and mine.)
Whatever the voters choose will be the right outcome, because that’s the nature of democracy. That’s what I believe. But that’s premised on the notion that voters actually vote, and that they actually inform themselves before doing so.
My guess is that most of you are pretty well-informed on this issue. The language of the ballot proposal is convoluted and confusing – probably on purpose – but by now I suspect you know enough to know where you stand.
So the only thing left is to go do what you need to do.
Don’t forget. If you haven’t voted already, go vote Tuesday.
