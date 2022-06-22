I made the mistake of diving down a Facebook rabbit-hole earlier this week, drawn in by what was clearly intended as support of The Mercury. A woman I do not know started a discussion in a community page on Facebook calling for folks to subscribe to The Mercury, to help preserve independent local professional journalism.
Much appreciated, ma’am. Many comments were supportive, and I appreciated those, too. There were some critics – some of whose comments I likewise appreciated.
Some appeared to be intent only on saying mean things so as to appear smart or funny, I guess. One, from a guy I’ve known a long time, was a slow hanging curveball, and I just couldn’t help swinging at it. He referred to us as “the copy and paste paper.”
I presume some folks actually think that. They think that we simply reprint what’s already been published somewhere else, that we do no actual original reporting.
I counted up recently because, well, I’m a manager, and I keep track of this sort of thing. Anybody want to take a shot at how many local stories we published in a month? Anyone?
The number was 258.
That’s roughly 10 a day. A handful, I acknowledge, are in fact lightly-edited press releases, something somebody else has written. Still, even those require an editor to make a judgment that they’re worth the time, effort and space, because they are important or interesting enough to make the cut. But the vast, vast majority are stories written entirely by the reporters and editors we employ. Original work, written and edited by local employees. Published on pages designed locally, printed three days a week on a press operated by local employees.
I create an original column in this space nearly every day, but that’s not even what I’m talking about. I’m talking about the story where we cross-examined the head person at NBAF about the safety procedures, given that construction is complete. Nobody else has reported that milestone, or delved into the safety issues. I’m referring to the feature story on the father-daughter combo that graduated from college together. I’m referring to the story previewing the city commission meeting where they’ll consider annexing land into the city for the new big pharmaceutical plant. I’m talking about a report that the fuel budget for the county public works department is up by 122 percent. I’m talking about our feature story on the Flint Hills Area Girls Athlete of the Year, a young lady from Valley Heights.
I’m talking (years ago) about exposing the conflict of interest at the heart of the creation of Colbert Hills. I’m talking about uncovering the reasons for the long delays in the construction of Irwin Army Hospital, a story that won a bunch of awards. I’m talking about dogged pursuit of public information, such as college coaches’ compensation; had we not gone after it and taken it to the attorney general, that information would not be public. I’m talking about the cross-examining we do every single day when people in power try to get by with nonsense or gobbledygook. It takes work, and our folks do that work, supported by your subscriptions.
I’m talking about the feature story we ran in the fall of 1984 about the Manhattan High offensive line, guys I still know. I’m talking about the feature story I wrote a couple years ago about the 50th year of the high school football team running 50 40s in the summer – including guys who were the children of guys on that team in 1984. We’ve been here for generations doing this.
I remember for awhile the term popularized by Rush Limbaugh was the “drive-by media.” Made me laugh out loud. Drive by? Our folks live and work here, pay taxes here, drive around the same potholes, clean out limbs from the same storms.
Copy and paste? Right. Just like this column.