It’s been a year since we’ve had the vaccine in Manhattan.
And yet here we sit, only about half of us vaccinated, case numbers rising again, still arguing with each other about masks. I keep getting questions sent to me about ivermectin, and I keep reading stuff on Facebook from friends who seem to think the vaccine is far more dangerous than the virus.
More people have died from the virus in the past 45 days at the local hospital than in any other time period. Think about that – we’re nearly two years in, and there’s a vaccine available. For free. The vaccine works really, really well. It’s safe. And yet…
It’s exasperating and exhausting to think about, but it’s pointless to go down that path. Who do you want to blame? Trump? Biden? The Chinese? Facebook? It doesn’t matter. We are where we are.
We missed our chance to snuff out the damn thing, so it’s going to run its course. That means more death and illness, and I certainly hope that none of you reading this is directly affected. The experts are now saying that it’ll be sometime next year that we achieve some form of herd immunity, meaning everyone will have actually caught it or been vaccinated against it, or both. Let me assert here that I believe those experts, not because I’m some sort of sheep, but because I defer to their expertise. On matters of viral pandemics, I listen to epidemiologists, just like on matters of electricity, I listen to electricians.
That’s assuming that the next major mutation isn’t somehow entirely vaccine-resistant or more deadly. Omicron appears to be neither of those things, although it’s more contagious. That appears to be the general trajectory of viruses.
Anyway, then it will remain a background threat – an endemic virus – and we’ll need to get booster shots at some interval for years to come. Maybe by then the argument over vaccination will turn a corner, and people will get them just like they get TB boosters periodically or the annual flu jab. There will be a few fringe anti-vaxxers, but the completely normal, accepted, expected thing to do – on behalf of ourselves, our families, and our communities – will be to get the shot.
I don’t know about any of that, because we’re dealing with perceptions, and that stuff can be influenced by the Russians on Facebook, and by politicians trying to create wedges for their own interests. There are really no experts on predicting all of that, so your guess is as good as mine. The track record is not encouraging.
But I do believe the epidemiologists, and so I’m guessing that we’ve got another year of all this. It’s probably pointless, but I’ll do my duty: Get vaccinated, and get your booster, and get your kids vaccinated. OK? OK. When the electrician says you need new wiring to avoid a house fire, you get the new wiring.