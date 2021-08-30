Folks from around Manhattan are doing what you’d expect in a moment of national crisis: They’re stepping up to help.
The Big Red One, of course, is in the middle of it. About 500 soldiers from Fort Riley are being deployed to help re-settle Afghans in the United States, at military outposts in Wisconsin, New Jersey and Virginia.
Those Afghans are among the people being evacuated from Kabul as the U.S. withdraws its military after 20 years. U.S. military and civilian personnel are clearly at high risk in that process, but so are the Afghans who helped us. Certainly more so, as time goes by.
Meanwhile, area civic leaders are stepping up to help re-settle some Afghans here. City Commissioner Aaron Estabrook has played a key role in coordinating with the county health department, the university, the office of U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, the Chamber of Commerce and various charitable entities to help make that happen the best way possible. It’s not clear how many people we’re talking about yet, but a letter from Commissioner Estabrook used the figure of 70 people.
Commissioner Estabrook’s involvement stems at least in part from his own history. He served in the Army in Afghanistan, and developed a close relationship with his translator. He helped bring that man and his family here, and that has obviously blossomed to more connections. Whatever you think of Commissioner Estabrook’s politics, you have to tip your cap to his involvement and his willingness to help out.
That extends to the rest of this community. Surely we will welcome these Afghans, however many there might be, with open arms.
I know of at least one other effort involving several local people to help rescue a K-State-educated professor who’s currently at a university in Kabul. We’ll have more on that in the paper soon. I’m sure there are others, because that’s just the kind of place this is.
We are human. We fight with each other and act small and mean and irrational sometimes. We make mistakes.
But we’re generally a community of good people, trying to do the right thing. When our nation needs us, in one way or another, we step up and do what needs to be done. The Afghan pullout is just the latest example.