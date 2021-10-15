Another year of Indigenous People’s Day has come and gone, a reminder of the history here that’s still largely ignored. It’s past time to do something about that.
There’s a federal holiday on that day; it’s known as Columbus Day to mark the date when Christopher Columbus first landed in the Americas. But across the country, state and local officials are renaming it Indigenous People’s Day to honor, instead, the native people who were here before Columbus.
There’s increasing focus, as you probably read in our coverage of K-State’s event, on the negative parts of the heritage of Columbus. I’ve never been particularly comfortable with that negative framework, since clearly contemporary people are only honoring in Columbus the spirit of discovery. We weren’t honoring murder, conquest and disease.
But as far as I’m concerned, the debate is over. Let’s go with Indigenous People’s Day, and let’s quit yammering on about Columbus. Let’s just get excited about Indigenous People’s Day. In Kansas — and in Manhattan in particular — there’s a lot more to get excited about in that holiday, anyway.
Kansas is named for the Kansa Indian tribe, as is the river that flows through here and is the very reason our town exists. The Kansa had a major settlement just east of town. Blue Earth Plaza downtown is named for that settlement.
We’re a one-high-school town, and our high school has a mascot intended to honor that heritage. The mascot is the Indian, and we’ve stuck with it in part because of the way it’s represented positive values. We’ve also stuck with it on the grounds that we were going to leverage it to educate young people about local and regional Native American history and culture.
So...where’s the community-wide effort to do that, at least around Indigenous People’s Day every year? I’m certainly not hearing about it.
The pandemic has hit the pause button on a lot, so perhaps there are plans in the works that have simply been delayed. I do note that we nonetheless pulled off an air-guitar contest downtown, 50,000-person football games this fall, and the high school manages to conduct classes every day. So, you know, there’s plenty of opportunity.
Maybe not a required freshman class. Maybe not a recitation or tribute video at every game at Bishop. But maybe a substantial event, once a year, on Indigenous People’s Day? If not then, when?
Maybe if we start planning now, by next year at this time, something will take root. K-State’s already got something going. Perhaps we as a community can latch on, expand, and create something really meaningful to honor and explore our own heritage.