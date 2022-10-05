It’s remained warm and dry into October, so the trees haven’t exploded with color yet. Coming any minute now.
But it’s time for me to make my semi-annual appeal to get outdoors. It just doesn’t get much better than this.
It’s remained warm and dry into October, so the trees haven’t exploded with color yet. Coming any minute now.
But it’s time for me to make my semi-annual appeal to get outdoors. It just doesn’t get much better than this.
Struck me the other day driving on 177, turning east on I-70, the sun setting behind me. The low light dipped the Flint Hills in gold, breathtaking really, impossible to capture in words. A friend sent a photo of sunrise from the west side of the lake that does a far better job than a thousand words.
It’s mostly tans and golds and browns, an understated palette that you have to really sit with to appreciate. You have to pay attention. But if you do, you’ll be rewarded, maybe even with a splash of fiery red sumac on a hill out by the lake.
Lows around 50, highs around 80. You can play tennis down at City Park all day, as compared with, say, August, when you’d have to quit after an hour or risk heat stroke. You can walk the dogs, you can ride a bike, although for the moment you need to stay off the Linear Trail or risk arrest. Nothing’s ever entirely perfect.
As I’ve said before, though, this is about as close as we get around here. I’d make the case that this is the single best time of year. A strong argument can be made for May, but October tops my list. Temps are perfect, and you get sunrises and sunsets like I just saw, and football weekends, and the trees eventually explode. Driving west on Poyntz up the hill past about 18th Street transports you into a red-and-yellow wonderland. Every year it’s just a little different.
Reminder: In a couple more months, you’ll have to scrape the windshield, and you’ll have to worry about frozen toes, and the trees will go bare. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, and then the doldrums of February…hanging on until rebirth in late March. It’s a rough patch. You’ll have to survive on the memory of this time, and the anticipation of May. Point is: Enjoy it while you’ve got it.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.