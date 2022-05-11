A couple of intriguing issues crossed the desk of the Manhattan City Commission last week without prompting much discussion.
One, a requirement for the city manager to live in town. And two, a requirement that commissioners be physically present for meetings.
I don’t really have a problem with either rule, but the fact that they are worth a new discussion points to some substantial changes in our world.
The city manager is the person who runs the day-to-day operations of the city government. There’s currently not a rule requiring that person to reside in the city limits, although the longtime manager Ron Fehr does. It’s not entirely clear why the issue is coming up now; presumably Mr. Fehr will at some point retire and so the subject will become much more directly relevant.
Why have the requirement? The argument is that the person running the city should be subject to the rules and taxes that he’s in charge of. Pretty straightforward, although it should be noted that the manager is just the administrator, not the decider. The deciders — city commissioners — already have to live in town.
Truth is, because of the Internet, you could probably have a city manager living in Timbuktu. I mean, it’s logistically possible. FaceTime, Zoom, Slack, e-mail. Not ideal, but possible.
Does it really matter if the city manager wants to live in Wamego or Riley, or just outside of town? Really?
The same issues apply, to a certain extent, about City Commission meetings. Zoom allows people to meet even if they’re not in the same room, so as to get business done. The meeting can be accessible to the public that way, too. Point is: It’s logistically possible to “meet,” even without being together. That’s a major change to the way society operates.
What’s lost? Well, in-person meetings are undoubtedly better. People sharing the same physical space are probably more likely to compromise, and certainly more able to pick up nonverbal cues from one another.
I’m not sure there really needs to be a policy. Does a commissioner need to provide a doctor’s note to prove illness if she wants to meet remotely? Seems silly. Meeting remotely so as to avoid conflict is certainly bad, but I’m not sure there’s much of a problem with remote participation that we need a rule.
As I say, commissioners get to set the rules, and I think they’re within their rights to make them however they wish.
But I do suspect these issues will become more relevant, not less, as time and technology march on.