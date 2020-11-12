One of my kids asked me the other day if I thought there would be a civil war. This was evidently a hot topic on Spap/Tok/Gram, in the hazy days after the election when the winner had not been determined. Which, depending on who you ask, we might still be in.
Anyway, he was not kidding.
No, I told him. We are not going to have a civil war.
The fact that this is even a subject of discussion is a function of some extremism on both sides of the political divide, the human tendency toward tribalism, and the way social media draws people further away from the middle. It’s a real problem.
But it’s not about to turn violent. We are not going to start shooting each other. The Russians would like us to, and it’s quite clear that they’re goosing the divisions on purpose. But it’s not going to go that far.
How can I be confident about that? A pretty simple answer: I am not about to pull the trigger with a gun pointed at a guy in a K-State shirt. I’m not going to want to kill a buddy of mine from high school. And they aren’t going to shoot me, either.
In America, we have lots of what a political science professor I had in college referred to as “crosscutting cleavages.” What that means is pretty simple: Yes, I’m a journalist. I’m also a K-State fan, and a Manhattan High grad from the mid-1980s, and a Springsteen nut. I’m a tennis guy, and I like good writing. My wife went to Seven Dolors and sent her kids to Catholic grade schools. She has sets of friends from her days at K-State, her life growing up here, her jobs, her kids’ school groups. We both have groups of friends from soccer sidelines. I have friends on both coasts from my brief forays there for jobs and school.
We have friends who are dyed-in-the-wool Republicans. We have friends who are strong Democrats. Most of our friends, we don’t know what their political leanings are. My guess is, this is all true for you, too. Even if you’re an extreme liberal, I bet you bought that fundraiser popcorn from the neighbor kid, even if it turns out that his parents are big Trumpies. Heck, we’re even good friends with some KU fans.
(Want a dirty secret? I went to Harvard, and Angie -- gasp! -- spent a year and a half at KU before seeing the error of her ways.)
We all define ourselves a lot of ways. We have friends and neighbors and business associates on the other side of a political line. Are you going to lob a grenade into your neighbor’s house? Are you going to machine-gun the business owned by that guy you remember from that one frat party in college? Are you so committed to one political ideology that you need to join a militia and stab the little sister of that guy you played traveling baseball with?
Sure, crazy things happen. Hitler came to power in a democracy, in the best-educated country in the world. And let me say that there are certainly some kooks who are, in fact, willing to kill people because they’re inspired to do so by political ideology. Those people are nutjobs, and they need help, and the people who use extremist language bear some responsibility for what they inspire the kooks to do.
If you wanted, you could draw a line down the middle of our 50-50 country, and everybody would fall on one side or another. Abortion, guns, religion -- these things divide people pretty clearly. The thing is that everybody on both sides of that line also sees themselves as many other things, too, and so we’re far more likely to fuzz up that line than we are to deepen it.
Despite what the Russians might want.