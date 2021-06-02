Naomi Osaka has backed out of the French Open tennis tournament, one of the premier events in that sport. She’s the second-ranked player in the world, so it’s a big deal.
What’s making it a bigger deal is her explanation. She says it’s for her mental health. She says she doesn’t want to do press conferences after her matches during the tournament, saying they’re too stressful.
And that hints at broader questions: Where do privacy rights begin and end, where do free-press rights stand, and do any of those things have anything to do with this particular situation?
You might expect me to argue for the public’s right to know. I’m a career journalist, so that’s my default setting.
But neither the news media nor the public generally has any right to Naomi Osaka’s thoughts. She’s not an elected official. As a journalist trying to tell the story of one of her matches, I certainly would like to interview her afterward. But I can’t claim that I have some sort of constitutional right to do so.
Sure, we in the public pay for tickets to watch her, or we tune in on the TV, and therefore we have given something in exchange for the entertainment she provides us. But that transaction does not entitle us to a post-match press conference. That just gives us the ability to watch her clobber forehands.
She is contractually obligated to do press conferences as a business arrangement, part of the requirements of all players when they enter a tournament like that. Chris Kleiman and Bruce Weber are similarly contractually obligated as part of their jobs, because their employer has judged it to be in the best interests of the program. We’re talking about public relations.
She knew that, of course, and so to back away from it after she had already entered the tournament is a little disingenuous. I give her credit for withdrawing from the tournament, rather than trying to play while refusing to fulfill her obligations.
Ms. Osaka says it’s a matter of her own mental health, and that’s entirely for her to determine. I can empathize, to an extent. Good reporters are difficult to deal with — they ask hard questions, they cross-examine you on inconsistencies, and sometimes they even try to provoke a reaction. I don’t condone being a jerk, but the point is that dealing with good reporters can make anyone uneasy.
The bigger question this episode is raising is: Should athletes (or coaches, for that matter) be required to participate in post-match press conferences if they don’t want to?
I’m back to my original statement: There’s no public right to know, and there’s not much at stake, journalistically. If professional sports organizations — or college athletics departments, for that matter — decide that they don’t want to do that anymore, that’s their prerogative. I don’t think it would serve their best interests, since (as somebody once said) all publicity is good publicity. It would make our job in the news media more difficult, but nobody ever said we were supposed to have it easy.