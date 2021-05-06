A group of swimming advocates is dipping its toe into the long-bubbling discussion about an indoor pool here. I, for one, hope they get the job done.
But it’s deep water, and murky. And...OK, I’ll quit the metaphor.
The issue is that the K-State Natatorium is closed, evidently for good. The building has structural and ventilation problems that would take a lot of money to fix. K-State has little interest in doing that, since the pool is really not necessary. There’s no K-State swim team, and there hasn’t been one for a generation.
So now there’s no big public indoor pool here. Among other things, that means competitive swimmers have nowhere to train, including the high school teams.
Let me start with a simple assertion: This is a problem. An indoor pool is a recreational entity, so it’s not entirely necessary. But we in Manhattan want to be a community where people want to live, and the ability to swim for fitness and recreation and competition is a real part of that.
Thing is, the public always says it wants an indoor pool, but very few people actually use it, and, meanwhile, they’re very expensive to build. That’s why previous votes on pool projects have failed.
Other communities have built them as part of school bond projects, packaged together with new schools and so forth. But in Manhattan, we’re not really in position to go that way. We’re already in the middle of upgrades to the high school and the middle schools, and — unless somebody could figure out how to fill the 9th-grade center with water — there’s no obvious direction to go next.
The private group of supporters that approached the city government this week wants to do some surveys and so forth, and that’s fine. Can’t hurt.
But it seems to me there are really two simple options:
First, my preference: Let the city, the school district and the university come up with a plan to fix and operate the Natatorium in a way that somehow helps all those entities. It’s complicated, but, shoot, we figured out how to land NBAF, bring the First Infantry Division back, and redevelop downtown twice. This can’t be that hard. Lawyers and engineers live for this sort of thing.
Second: Put a retractable roof over the City Pool. A fraction of the expense of creating an entirely new pool, and the city already owns it. Less complicated than the Natatorium scenario. (I don’t like it as much because I’d prefer a true indoor pool, and to leave City Pool a true outdoor pool. But anyway, it could be a solution.)
The other option would be to partner with K-State on building a new pool at the rec center, where the university has long planned to put one. The problem there is that it’s extremely expensive to build a new indoor pool, and you’ve got to figure out a way to come up with the money from both local voters and the university system. And then you’d also have ownership issues — everybody knows that you can’t even hold youth basketball practices at the rec, since it’s a K-State entity.
We’re looking at years before the problem is fixed, and it’s unfortunate that we’ve allowed ourselves to get into this position. It’s reflective of Manhattan’s tendency to ignore certain community needs because we get to piggyback on K-State.
But eventually we do get things done around here, and done well. I hope this group can make something happen.