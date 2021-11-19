Although I disagree with them, I think it’s important right now to salute four women on the Manhattan school board: Jurdene Coleman, Kristin Brighton, Karla Hagemeister and Katrina Lewison.
They could have made a bad situation — not of their making — far worse. They didn’t do that, and they need to be thanked for their restraint. That extends to the school board discussion Wednesday, which was an odd mishmash. I’ll get back to that in a minute.
To start with, it was clear that the four of them wanted to remove the Indian as the mascot at Manhattan High. With four votes, they could have made it happen, since it’s a seven-person board.
But the past two years have been gummed up by the pandemic, by a flap over masks, then by a made-up controversy over “critical race theory,” and then by extremely contentious local elections.
Still, had they wanted to throw a fractious mascot debate on top of that, they could have. Ms. Coleman is the board chair, and Ms. Brighton is the vice-chair. They could have put it on the agenda for discussion, called for a vote, and it would have been done.
They chose not to do that. They had to know that doing so would have been extremely divisive at a time when the school district had enough difficulty as it was. That move would have alienated parents, alums, and students. They knew that, too.
I have no doubt that they all believe removing the mascot is the right thing to do, and I have little doubt they believe that for the best of reasons. But it’s also evident, through their actions, that they decided that discretion was the better part of valor. They decided to prioritize the school district’s overall health first, rather than their individual policy preferences.
That extended to the meeting Wednesday. Clearly, Ms. Brighton (and Ms. Coleman as the chair) could have led a discussion and then forced the issue onto the board’s agenda in the next month, prior to the new board taking its seat. They knew that the new board will flip the majority, and so the time to ram through a change would have been now.
But, again, they deferred, and that was wise. Because, can you imagine the mess? Board votes to remove Indian. Board leaves office. New board takes seat. New board votes to restore Indian.
Instead, they called for an attempt at building a consensus.
Truth is, there’s not going to be a true consensus. But there are elements everybody has already agreed upon, most importantly the establishment of a course on American Indian history and culture. That needs to happen, and I presume that’s the direction the new board will set, while keeping the mascot in place.
Meantime, though, it’s worth taking a minute to thank the current board members for their service, and for their discretion. Sometimes what you don’t do is as important as what you do.