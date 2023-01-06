Another quick note to Brian Peete, the new director of the Riley County Police Department.
I wrote before saying that the community is behind you, and we all wish you the best. It’s a great organization that you’re here to lead, and we figure it’ll get even better under your guidance.
Today I’m asking a favor, on behalf of common sense.
As you know, the law requires that the basic information from a crime report be made public. That makes complete sense, because the public has a right to know about crime – or at least allegations of crime – going on around the community. The public also has a right to know what the police department is doing, since the public pays for those police and gives them an exclusive right to use violence in the enforcement of laws.
The information in crime reports is, as I say, basic: What happened, when, where, and to whom. If somebody is arrested, the identity of the person arrested and what they are accused of.
We at The Manhattan Mercury, like any self-respecting news organization, gather that information to keep an eye on it. We also publish the basic information described above, on the theory that our subscribers and customers deserve to know it. They need to be informed as citizens in a democracy.
Well, for the past few years, that process has been significantly impeded. The RCPD has kept secret, for as long as it could, the names of the people reporting crime. The PD said that they were doing so to protect victims from further stress of seeing their names in print as a victim.
I get that, and can empathize with it. I’m not an unfeeling jerk, at least most of the time.
But on balance I believe the public needs to know that information. I’m not alone – as I said, state law makes that information public. The state law SAYS that it must be public.
So we’ve had to jump through the following hoops: After the PD hands over the basic report, we have to file an official public-records request on each individual report. Then we have to fork over a payment – which the PD and other government entities are legally allowed to collect if they choose – to get them to give public information to the public.
There’s a delay, sometimes weeks, and then there’s the shakedown for money, all in the name of “protecting victims.” The reality, as you’re no doubt learning, is that we’re going to put the entire report, including the identify of the person reporting the crime, into the paper. That’s what we’ve done for decades, and what we believe is right, and what we’ll keep doing. So the hurdles and the price tag are not actually doing what the PD (or at least the PD under the leadership of your predecessor, who I generally admired) wanted them to do.
So what’s actually getting accomplished? Nothing, unless you count some sort of PR value of being able to say, “Well, we TRIED to protect victims, but the unfeeling newspaper louse undermined us.” Fine. But you’re the police. You’re not a PR agency.
So, a favor: Just give public information to the public. Let’s stop the kabuki dance.