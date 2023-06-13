I see where “The Beatles” are putting out a new song, aided by artificial intelligence. I use the quote marks because two of them are dead, so I can’t quite buy the premise. Which probably tips you about the direction this column is going to take. I find this all unnerving.
My first reaction to the news was excitement. I mean, the Beatles were a cultural phenomenon, in some ways revolutionaries – and they remain spellbinding to this day. Part of it is that their lifespan as a band was so short and their production so intensely good that you’re left wanting more. I mean, their last album, Abbey Road, holds up right now as a masterpiece, 54 years after it came out. Part of their appeal is that “what-could-have-been” thing.
They nearly reunited to play on Saturday Night Live, sort of as a gag, in the 1970s, but supposedly a couple of them fell asleep. Arrgh. Such genius, so much wasted time.
So, yeah, wow! A new Beatles song!
It helps, if what I read is true, that the one they’re putting out is something John recorded and put on a tape labeled “For Paul,” and that the three living members worked on completing it when they did an anthology in the mid-1990s, before George died. So you’d assume it’s consistent with everybody’s intent, and not just some mishmash by a robot. The AI is being used just to enhance John’s vocal, which was evidently poorly recorded.
But then, but then, but then.
You could just tell the robot to create a new Beatles song, and it would do it. There are what are called “deepfakes” already all around. Some fake Drake bits are better than actual Drake, according to one of my kids, who advised me to go searching around for Deepfake Springsteen tracks. (Uhh, pass.)
Where’s the line? If they lip-synch at the Grammys, or if they use drum tracks, is this any different?
Probably not, in the narrow sense. Music is just music. The stick doesn’t have to hit the snare to make it legit; you don’t have to use a needle and vinyl or vacuum tubes. If you like it, you like it. What else matters?
Keith Richards will live to be 400 years old; maybe the robots could create a new Charlie Watts and a virtual Mick Jagger, and the Stones could go on an interplanetary tour. See Brian Jones jamming with Ronnie AND Mick Taylor. Cool!
But it doesn’t take much imagination to extend into areas much more problematic: “Is this really the Beatles?” becomes “Is this really the President?” Is this really the Pope? Is this my kid’s teacher? Did the Ukrainians bomb the school, or is the video just a creation of Putin’s fakery machine?
What’s real and what’s made-up? And how will we know? Will we believe anything anymore? Or will it even matter?
What’s most unnerving is that I don’t have any answers. None at all.