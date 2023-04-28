I’m writing this column on an airplane back from the left coast, where our youngest made up his mind to go to college. He’ll be a freshman next fall at U.C. Davis, which is essentially K-State plopped into northern California. Town of 65,000, half of whom are college students; vet school, cattle, ag.
We’ll end up 2 for 6 on kids opting to stay at the actual K-State, here in Manhappiness. The seventh, Hannah, has Down syndrome and is therefore on a different trajectory that, unfortunately for all you professors, doesn’t involve college. She’s a hoot.
My philosophy – and I’m well aware that I’m speaking from a position of privilege – is to leave it up to the kid. We love K-State, and we strongly encourage considering it, but we also understand that there’s real value in going away. I did, and, having grown up in Manhattan, doing so gave me a sense of perspective that allowed me to appreciate my hometown – and my favorite university – from a broader perspective.
I’ve spent time as a college parent now in Davis, in Stillwater, in Philadelphia (at Penn), and in Cambridge, Mass. (at Harvard.) The latter two have to carve out a college campus in an urban environment; that situation has its own special buzz and its own appeal.
Davis, Stillwater and Manhattan are pretty much exactly the same thing. More cowboy hats in Stilly; a million more bicycles in Davis. In Davis, they don’t even think about sports; in Stillwater, the stadiums tower over campus.
Manhattan? We’ve got a good downtown, and we’ve got great sports, and the campus is beautiful. Still wish they’d figure out a way to powerwash the limestone every year, make the place shine. Spiff that up, goose the landscaping a little, and it’s a prettier campus than any of the others. (Well, sorry, not prettier than Penn or Harvard Yard, but that’s a different ballgame.)
You know what else we have? We have Aggieville. We should never lose sight of that. It really is Manhattan’s calling card, the place that makes us unique.
Growth there is fine. Building upward – which is what’s been happening the last 10 years – is OK, too. But we do need to preserve the uniqueness of the place, Kites, the Aggie Lounge, Rock-A-Belly, the barbershops, the shoe place. I can go to the chain hotel or the franchise restaurant anywhere. I want a place where they’ve got a portrait of Keith Richards on the wall as the patron saint. I want to watch Arthur Dodge and the Horsefeathers under the stairway in Auntie Maes. In Stillwater, I want Eskimo Joe’s, and Granny’s, and…you get the point.
They wear t-shirts in Texas that say, “Keep Austin weird,” which is pretty much my point. Keep the ‘Ville vital. Keep Manhattan real.