Mayor Usha Reddi said in a public meeting that the entire City Commission should be people of color. City Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said he wished everyone in town would get the coronavirus so that we could just be done with it. County Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez said the Manhattan area wouldn’t have much problem with the virus because there weren’t many Chinese people here.
What do those things have to do with each other, besides the fact that they all generated plenty of outrage?
Here’s what: The Mercury got taken to task in certain circles for reporting them the way we did.
To a small degree, I can agree. But probably not in the way you think, and first I need to make clear my fundamental disagreement.
Mayor Reddi, who is Indian, said what she said: “I don’t want to be the only person of color there. I want to see all five commissioners be people of color, and we can make that happen. And that’s what we need to aim for, not just one or two, it needs to be five.”
She said this in a public meeting on Wednesday that we covered, a meeting held virtually that also included the police chief, a school board member, and several other community members. Our story on the meeting included comments from several of them. In choosing to cover the meeting and publish the story about it, we of course gave attention to the discussion itself. That’s part of our job.
A main part of our job is to keep an eye on elected officials. When the mayor of Manhattan makes a comment like she made, we are going to report it. And it is going to get a bunch of attention. Some people will love it, some people will hate it. But it is going to tend to draw the oxygen out of the room for whatever the rest of the discussion was about.
I stand by the way we reported it. My only critique is that we could have gone back to Mayor Reddi and said: “Do you really mean that? Do you really mean to suggest that the primary consideration for public office should be a person’s ethnicity? Because that’s clearly what you’re saying, either explicitly or implicitly.”
We did not do that. We also did not do it in the case of Commissioner Hatesohl’s virus comments or, at least immediately, in the case of Commissioner Rodriguez’s. Truth is, we were not obligated to. We are not duty-bound to give public officials a second chance to clarify their goofball comments. And, let me be clear, Mayor Reddi’s comments are clearly goofy. Nobody -- not even Mayor Reddi, we would guess -- would seriously say that it “needs to be” a City Commission of any particular ethnic makeup. A City Commission needs to include a variety of perspectives, and needs to be able to work together to come to agreements that help move the city forward.
My guess is that Mayor Reddi let herself go in a meeting that essentially involved a bunch of people agreeing on the same agenda, forgetting momentarily that there’s a larger audience out there. Commissioner Hatesohl probably wouldn’t seriously advocate infecting the whole town with the virus. Commissioner Rodriguez probably knew -- well, he might have known -- that Chinese people weren’t the source of the virus in Riley County.
We could have given all of them another shot at backing away from the implications of their statements. Maybe they would have all dug the hole deeper. Actually, Commissioner Rodriguez did exactly that in subsequent interviews and meetings. But the point is that I can accept the criticism that we could have followed up better. We have discussed that internally.
But should we have simply ignored those comments? No. Did we do our job by reporting them, and reporting them prominently? Yes.
Are all those elected officials -- and their supporters -- made uncomfortable by that reporting?
Yes, absolutely.
Sorry, folks. If you don’t want to be made uncomfortable by the implications of what you say in public meetings, then don’t say those things. It’s not our job to rescue you from yourself.