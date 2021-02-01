There’s no doubt that Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square. That needs to be said first, and clearly. None of what follows should cast any shadow on the result.
But it’s clear that former President Donald Trump’s campaign to undermine confidence in vote-counting has created lots of uncertainty, and so it’s crucial that before the next election, state officials across the country shore up any procedural holes.
I can’t speak to the rest of the country. All I know about for sure is Kansas, where I’ve voted for a quarter century. So that’s what I can discuss. Perhaps that’s a window onto a broader issue.
The basic goal at this point is assuring that the people who vote in some remote fashion — by mail, for the most part — are actually people who are allowed to vote. Trends toward advance voting, and mail-in voting in particular, are making that slightly more complicated. Voting machines also seem to make people paranoid — without any real evidence — that votes are not being counted properly.
To be clear, those arguments have come from both the right and the left.
Anyway, in Kansas, the system is relatively solid.
If you go to vote here at a polling place, you have to produce an ID to prove you are who you say you are. You have to register to vote ahead of time, so they can look at your ID and match your signature to what you turned in on the registration form. That’s good. There’s never been any evidence of voter fraud, Kris Kobach’s fantasies notwithstanding.
A mail-in ballot has a similar protection: The voter has to sign the envelope, allowing election officials to verify that the signature matches what’s on the registration record. While election offices don’t employ professional handwriting analysts, they do in fact get training on how to detect fakes. Again, solid.
But here’s the hole: A registered voter could sign the ballot and then allow somebody else to actually fill out the votes. You can’t pull that off at the polling place, since you have to walk into the booth by yourself, but you could if you’re voting at home, or at work, or whatever. That would take a conspiracy to commit fraud, but it’s easily imaginable.
Of course, a person could also theoretically bring a voter instruction sheet folded up in his or her pocket into the voting booth, so you could argue that there’s nothing new. But still, the mail-in ballot does eliminate one level of protection.
I don’t know how, but surely person smarter than me could fix that potential problem.
From serious accounts I’ve read, election procedures in other states were solid as well. All the legal challenges were tossed out; all the recounts confirmed the results. But I’m also willing to believe that other states have holes at least as big as Kansas’. And although the Supreme Court threw out the lawsuit brought by Texas — and joined by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt — that lawsuit did have a valid point: I as a voter in Kansas am affected by the legitimacy of elections in other states. That’s because who ends up being elected as president and as members of Congress do, in fact, have jurisdiction over me.
The reason the Supreme Court threw out that lawsuit is because the federal government has no business horsing around with state elections. That’s also the reason Senators confirmed the election, when push came to shove, no play on words intended.
But it is important for each state to address whatever ways it can to improve election processes. Citizens absolutely have to have confidence that the vote systems are working properly. Right now, that confidence is wobbly.