Last week, one of the bigger news stories was the arrest of five K-State football players.
I immediately heard speculation about two things: First, that the cops must be making a concerted effort to go after the football team. Or second, that there must be something amiss up at the Vanier complex.
Nobody asked about the other option. Back to that in a minute.
Let’s think about the conspiracy theory first.
If the cops were going after the football team, it would have taken quite a bit of coordination. To begin with, we’re talking about three agencies: The Riley County Police Department, the K-State Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol. The patrol kicked it off by arresting Nick Allen at 9 p.m. Saturday for DUI. An hour later, the RCPD pinched DeMarquesse Hayes — who just got to town as a new recruit — also for DUI. Then K-State police picked up Jacardia Wright for failure to appear, at 3:49 Sunday morning. Exactly what he was doing at 4 in the morning that caused the cops to decide to haul him in is not exactly clear.
But this was the KU basketball game weekend, which meant first of all that some K-State students were out drinking and carrying on, to a degree they might not otherwise be. The cops were also in town with a heavier-than-usual presence because of that game, and because of the possibility that there would be some early Fake Patty’s Day stuff going on. Turns out there wasn’t.
Next up: Daniel Green and Wayne Jones, both arrested at 11 p.m. on a Monday night for possession of marijuana.
They were driving on Seth Child Road; Green was also arrested for driving on a suspended license.
The fact that there were more cops in town for the weekend might have played a role. But to think that they were specifically going after football players strains credulity.
Three agencies? Over 36 hours? Did they have meetings, dividing up the town to scour it for athletes? And what, did they use their secret super powers to look inside a drunk person’s car, then use face recognition software to determine that it was a guy on the football team? Do you suppose the fuzz subscribes to the recruiting services so that they would know a guy who showed up in town in January?
Just for grins, I called up Dennis Butler, the head of the RCPD, to ask. No, he said. There was nothing coordinated. In fact the first he heard about these arrests was when he read a news story about it.
So let’s set that one aside.
Does this indicate that the football team has gone rogue? Is Klieman letting the inmates run the asylum?
Seems highly unlikely. One of his first tests a year ago was the case of Hunter Rison, who was supposedly the best receiver on the team. He got into legal trouble; Klieman wasted little time cutting ties.
If there’s some sort of thread, perhaps it’s this one: It’s not yet time for spring practice, and of course the previous season has been over a couple of months, and so maybe some of the guys on the team are out on the town a little more than they otherwise would be.
Certainly five arrests is not a good sign. Drinking and smoking dope are not going to help win football games, or for that matter pass a calculus class. I’m not excusing any of that.
But never underestimate the possibility that this is random chance. Maybe it just happened that way because...well, it just did. There doesn’t have to be a conspiracy, and there doesn’t have to be some deep underlying root. Sometimes stuff just happens.