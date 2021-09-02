It’s a couple days before the start of the college football season here, and I have almost zero enthusiasm about it. It’s probably the first time I’ve felt that way since, oh, 1988.
I mean, I know Deuce Vaughn is a very good running back, and I know Skylar Thompson is clutch, and I like the way Chris Klieman runs the program. I also know that if we — and by “we,” I mean K-State, because I’m still a fan — come out and slap Stanford silly, I’ll immediately be all-in.
I’ll watch the first game. It’s not like I’ll forget, or choose yard work instead.
But for many years, I’ve spent August getting all fizzed up, looking through the schedule, reading all the stuff from the coaches at the annual “media days” event put on by the conference, and trying to somehow exert my will to help my ‘Cats blow out everybody. It seemed to work from 1997 through 2003, and then in the Great Man’s second go-round, I learned to savor the way we beat seemingly better teams with the Chinese water torture gameplan. Very, very satisfying to watch our old-school guys put clown shoes on fancy-haired offenses like Kliff Kingsbury's.
This year? I haven’t given it much thought. I’m generally aware that if we can tackle the other guys, that'll help.
But it seems like half the team left through the transfer portal, which by the way sounds like a term from a B-list science fiction flik. “Gadzooks! He fell in the transfer portal, and he came out the other side as a lizard named Randolph!”
There is the weird variable of the pandemic. We went to several home games last year, masked up, sitting only with family, not able to high-five total strangers the way God intended. Plus, the team slumped at the end of the season, and it’s hard to generate much enthusiasm when your season ends by giving up 69 points to a team that later fired its coach.
Plus — and this is the root of the issue, I think — the off-the-field business of college sports is sucking the life out of me. The transfer rules are a part of it. The fact that players can now get paid is a big part of it. I mean, I can understand the argument, but when I see that Skylar Thompson has his own logo, and a website where I can buy a logo-ed pair of unisex joggers for $45, and a newsletter I can subscribe to, and a form to fill out if I want to “parter” with him….all of that gives me the heebie-jeebies. Nothing against Thompson. The sophomore quarterback at Alabama — a guy who hasn’t yet played a game — has nearly $1 million in endorsement deals. There’s something that just seems...wrong.
And then there’s the conference realignment mess, evidently orchestrated by ESPN. We’re losing Texas, but, worse, we’re losing Oklahoma, which has been a conference opponent for K-State for a century. I still have faith that K-State will end up in a decent position when this all shakes out, but there’s something lost here.
I guess what it really comes down to is the sense that college football and men’s basketball are, at their core, now fundamentally a television show. That has been evident for awhile, but the cold, hard truth of it has really sunk in. What made them so compelling in the past was the sense that they were truly authentic — that they were not scripted, that things like teamwork and sacrifice and hard work and skill and smarts mattered more than image. Now, I think what matters is what shows up on Instagram and Sports Center.
As I said, I hope the ‘Cats show me I’m wrong. I really do. I want to feel that enthusiasm again.
I think I need it. I think we all do.