There’s at least one good thing about a new state law: It’s forcing local governments to come clean about their budgeting.
City and county governments and local school districts generally increase the size of their budgets year after year. That means they bring in more tax money than the year before. There’s no sin in that, but they often talk about it as if they’re cutting, when in fact they’re not.
The trickiest maneuver is when they actually reduce their property tax rate but still bring in more revenue. They can usually do that because property values increase; the property tax you pay is determined by both the tax rate and the value of your property. So if values continually increase, the government can bring in more money year after year without increasing the tax rate.
Meanwhile, your actual tax bill keeps rising.
Again, there’s nothing inherently wrong about that. Expenses generally rise in a healthy economy.
The trouble I have is when government officials talk about all this with an air of inevitability.
It is not inevitable. Budgets go up, and government tax revenue goes up, not just because property values go up. Those things go up because the elected officials who oversee these public entities choose to allow them to go up. If they made a big enough deal about actually cutting budgets, then the budgets would actually go down, and your tax bill would go down. These are choices; budget proposals do not descend from Mount Sinai chiseled in stone.
The new state law I’m referring to requires that the public be notified when local governments plan to bring in more money next year than they’re bringing in this year. There’s a bunch of complicated-sounding language about it, but that’s the gist. You’re going to be reading much more in the next couple of months about this — sorry — and then you’ll almost certainly get some mail about it, too. They’re going to “exceed the revenue neutral rate,” to use the language from The Mercury headline Friday.
I’ve said before that the law was not necessary, and I still believe that. It’s going to cause the government to spend even more money just to comply with the law, and that strikes me as wrongheaded. Citizens simply need to know what we at The Mercury have provided for years, and that’s accurate reporting about government budgets — reporting that accurately accounts for property value growth.
The law also already required notifying the public about budgets, so the government here was already doing that, and nobody ever cared enough to show up at government meetings to say anything. I’ll lay heavy odds that the new law won’t change that.
But, as I say, at least it’s forcing a little more prominent disclosure when they’re bringing in more money.