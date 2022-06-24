In light of the discussion of eliminating city league recreation sports, a few memories spring immediately to mind:
• Baseball: I was on the Blaker Studio Royals, coached by Jerry Weis, in Cookie League. His son Ted was our only pitcher. I had a mediocre but accurate arm, so somehow I ended up as the other alternative, and I started going over to Ted’s to practice.
Two things came of that: Ted and I got good enough that we were picked up by a traveling team at the end of that year, which is how I ended up getting coached by Butch Albright for a few summers. Lots of memories. Lots of emotional connections to baseball that still remain.
Second, and far more importantly, Ted is still the guy who would show up for me if I were on trial for murder, and vice-versa. Maybe that would’ve happened anyway, but, if we weren’t both playing city league baseball, maybe not.
• Flag football: I got to play quarterback — see above about the arm — for a couple of seasons, made friends with several guys a year older than me. The second year, Brian Center was our tailback; John Mugler was our wideout. We were good enough to compete for the league title, but we had to get past a team that included a guy named Brian Grissom. I threw a long bomb to Mugler — the coach could never get it straight and always called him “Munger” — but Grissom ran him down and we couldn’t score. Then, on another possession, thinking I had them outsmarted, I called a sweep to the right. I pitched it back to BC, but even as I received the snap I could see Grissom shifting over, as if he could tell what was coming, and he busted through to rip BC’s flag in the end zone, and we lost 2-0 on a safety.
Grissom is now dead, shot by a cop in Topeka. I bumped into Mugler the other day by happenstance at an economic-development announcement — he works for Sen. Roger Marshall — and we caught up. BC and I played high school tennis together and stood up at each others’ weddings. Another guy I’d testify for, a guy I’d share my deepest secrets with. I think he’d share his with me, although he’s a lawyer and is therefore way better at keeping them than I am.
Would I have become best friends with BC, were it not for flag football? Maybe. Who knows? What I do know is we still laugh about the bomb to Munger and the Grissom shift.
• Soccer: In those days it was our school (Lee — go Longhorns!) against the other elementaries. We beat everybody except for stupid Marlatt, where most of the cool kids went. That gave me something to argue with them about when we all went to camp at Rock Springs Ranch in the summer. Never learned much about soccer, truthfully — I learned a helluva lot more as a parent. My oldest kid started in rec-league soccer, which in one way or another led the other two boys to club soccer, where they met Bill Turnley, still a significant father-like figure in their lives. Would they have done that without the entryway that city rec-league soccer provided? Maybe. Maybe not.
• Basketball: I played city league. Don’t remember much about it. I do remember my daughter Hannah getting a chance to play on a team coached by Kim McAtee as a little bitty kid, and how sweet it was that the other girls boxed everybody out to give her a chance to shoot. Hannah, who has Down syndrome, just enjoyed running up and down the court, and she loved shooting. Don’t think she ever made one.
A couple of girls on that team went on to win the state championship in basketball for MHS, years later. They’ll be remembered forever on banners in the gym; I’ll remember their kindness. Would I have known that about them, without city league? Nope.
More on this subject this weekend.