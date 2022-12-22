Christmas is often seen though two contrasting frameworks — a commercialized spending frenzy on the one hand, or the joy, peace and timelessness of the receiving of divine gifts on the other.
I wonder if there’s another way to look at it, through the concept of sacrifice.
The Bible is an allegory, in my humble opinion, a story that can serve as a guide for living a life of value. As such, the story it tells of Christmas is — and ought to be — seen as foundational.
So what happens with the birth of Jesus? Well, his father — that is, God — gives up his only son to walk among humankind, essentially as a condemned man. Jesus’ mother, Mary, is destined to see her son hung from a cross. His earthly father, Joseph, is a step-dad, raising a son that is not his.
That’s a whole bunch of sacrifice. That is a narrative framework about people giving up momentary pleasure for longer-term meaning and significance.
That, in my humble opinion, is a template. Living a meaningful life — accomplishing things of worth — occurs through sacrifice. We don’t all have to be martyrs, but we all know in our gut that pleasure-seeking leads nowhere. You probably know about the longitudinal studies – the toddlers who can delay gobbling a marshmallow so as to get two marshmallows a few minutes later end up being the adults who achieve measurable success.
There are lots of ways of saying the same thing: A penny saved is a penny earned. No pain, no gain. Love is not a feeling of happiness; love is a willingness to sacrifice.
These are telling the same story the allegory describes.
We are, and we should be, joyful in giving or receiving a gift. Understanding the importance of sacrifice does not mean living only in dour denial.
I’m sure there are theologians or, for that matter, regular churchgoers who have a much deeper understanding of this than me, who would argue that grace isn’t something achieved through sacrifice, but is rather a gift, given without conditions. That’s fair, and perhaps even better.
But I also think the story is not just about the giving and receiving of gifts. It is about the sacrifices being made by the giver of the gifts. Those sacrifices are often made willingly, even joyfully. But they are nonetheless sacrifices, and in the end I think that is at least part of what we celebrate.
Whether we celebrate them or not, my thought is that’s at least one way to look at the story.
Merry Christmas, everyone. Enjoy the giving and the receiving. And remember that the story is, at a deep level, about the value and importance of sacrifice.