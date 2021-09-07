Of the hundreds of billboards, giant marquees and flashing signs I saw in New York City on a visit a couple weeks ago, only two stuck with me.
One, a little lamp-post flag with the MTV logo and the date Aug. 1, 1981. The other: A tribute to Charlie Watts on the marquee of the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square. There’s a connection between them, one that only dawned on me later. Back to that in a minute.
Mr. Watts, as I’m sure you know, was the drummer for the Rolling Stones. I don’t know enough about music to be able to say what it was about his drumming that made him special. I just know I can feel it when I hear the Stones.
Mick Jagger gets most of the attention, and deservedly so. He might be the best front-man in the history of rock and roll. But the Stones at their core are really the interplay between Keith Richards' guitar and Charlie Watts' drums. Mr. Richards — oh, for Pete’s sake, let’s call him Keith here, OK? — co-wrote the songs with Mick. Charlie kept the beat.
Again, I’m pushing the limits of my musical knowledge, but I gather that what made that interplay so unique was that they were ever-so-slightly off — Charlie dragged just slightly behind the beat, Keith was slightly ahead — and so no click-track or drum machine or tribute band could ever really match it. You ever hear another band cover the Stones? Not really. Can’t do it. Just listen to “Honky Tonk Women,” for instance, and you’ll feel it. Charlie and Keith gave the band a swing that nobody else could.
Charlie died Aug. 24 at age 80. He was the oldest of the Stones, but it still seems sort of odd that he’d be the first to go. Anyone watching them over the years would figure Keith would be dead first, having polluted his body with just about every known harmful chemical.
That’s what brings me to MTV.
MTV launched 40 years ago last month. I was headed into eighth grade at Manhattan Middle School; I remember my lab partner in science had drawn the MTV logo on the denim cover of her three-ring binder the first week of school. In other words, it immediately took the culture of the intended audience by storm.
There were all sorts of oddball bands that they played — Flock of Seagulls, Duran Duran, the Buggles — and I guess we all had our horizons expanded. But what I got excited by were seeing videos from the bands that already fascinated me — the Who, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Jett and, especially, the Rolling Stones. Something about their music just seemed different than anyone else’s.
Keith Richards was immediately exotic cool, a zombie pulling riffs from the underworld. Ronnie Wood, the other guitar player, was up for whatever Keith wanted to do, and they wove together sounds that you couldn’t really pull apart. The bass player, Bill Wyman, seemed standoffish and a little weird. Mick Jagger seemed, even at that time, just a little ridiculous, peacocking around in jumpsuits. I think the video that set all this up was for “Start Me Up,” their recent hit at that time.
What immediately hit me, in seeing that on MTV, was the way Charlie Watts just seemed bemused by all of it. He was really the only one I could relate to. The looks on his face, the way he carried himself, were really one long deadpan straight into the camera, as if to say, “Can you believe these guys? And can you believe that I’m sitting here taping this video with them?”
That made him relatable — although he was a generation older than me, I could sort of envision myself as him. Nobody could ever be Mick or Keith. They were otherworldly. Charlie was a real person. You and me, sitting there at the drum kit, the best seat in the house.
I would never have felt that without MTV. You couldn’t hear it on the records. And of course you couldn’t get close enough to him on stage to know that from watching them play live, which I was lucky enough to do three times. You couldn’t really know it by reading the long magazine and newspaper stories about them, which I also devoured.
You don’t think of Charlie Watts being a persona created by MTV, because he wasn’t. But MTV was the way that persona was revealed, at least to me, and my generation. He was one of a kind, and I’ll miss him — all the more because I got to know him through that medium at that time, just a kid in front of the TV in Manhattan, Kansas.