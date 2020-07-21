The school board has opened the floodgates, and floods are nasty business. Everything gets muddy and ruined; nobody in the path can escape.
I’d like to make a few suggestions to attempt to channel the floodwaters in a way that minimizes damage.
What we’re talking about is the debate over the Indian mascot at Manhattan High School. The school board earlier this month voted 4-3 to re-open the debate.
Surely they knew -- right? -- that it would immediately turn nasty. I’ve purposely stayed away from Facebook and Twitter, although even a casual glance tells me that the predictable turn has occurred.
It’s a function of social media, plus an emotional issue, plus the divided times we live in. You could see it coming a mile away. If any board members had any illusions about that, we imagine they’re learning a hard lesson right now. If you don’t want to engage in that sort of thing, you can’t open the floodgates. Too late now.
So anyway here are my suggestions:
First and most importantly, try to assume the best of each other. Remember that supporters of the Indian mascot want the best for our community and for the high school, and for Native Americans. Likewise, advocates of replacing the mascot want the best for students, and for the school, and the town.
That one starting assumption will make an enormous difference. If you feel yourself starting to question -- or attack -- the motivations of a person on the other side of the argument, just stop. You wouldn’t want your motives attacked if the roles were reversed. Even if you get attacked, just stop. Only you know your own motives.
Second, avoid arguments over qualifications. A person is entitled to his or her own opinion -- and that opinion is valid -- regardless. Just because a person is a an American Indian or a Black person, or a white person or an alum or a student or young or old, makes no real difference. It’s easy to get drawn into useless squabbles over who has standing to make an argument. That just gets away from the substance of the issue.
Third, remember that everybody has feelings. If somebody says they’re offended, they’re offended. You don’t get the right to tell them that they’re not offended, or that they shouldn’t be. Now, it’s also worth saying that somebody is ALWAYS going to be offended, and running a society with the goal of not offending anybody is pointless, because even that goal will offend somebody.
The trouble with the debate over the Indian mascot is that it is largely about feelings, and taking offense, and qualifications, and motives. That’s a big part of why it’s so predictably nasty. It’s like trying to debate abortion: It immediately goes nuclear.
So what’s left to debate?
Well, not much. I mean, you could argue about the costs of replacing uniforms and what-not, but this has never been about that. You could argue about whether the school district has appropriately followed up with educational programs about American Indian culture -- but the argument on that could easily cut both ways. (“They never followed up, so therefore they can’t be trusted and the mascot just has to go,” or “They don’t need to get rid of the mascot, they just need to follow through on education.”)
So where does that leave us? Let’s just listen respectfully to each other express our views. Try to learn something. Then try to express our own views as gracefully as we can, and then respect the result when the school board decides.