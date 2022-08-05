A brief note about the school district’s directive to keep the word “Indians” off team uniforms.
I can’t really fault administrators or board members for moving in that direction. Obviously the school mascot is a divisive issue, and it’s possible that a change in an election could tip the political balance, and if the school board ever votes to get rid of the mascot, it would be expensive to throw away a bunch of uniforms and get new ones.
Makes sense. Just use that big block “M” like the football helmets have had for decades. No objection from me, even though I support the continued use of the Indian mascot.
Only thing I’d really like to say is that this is, in fact, a shift in policy. For many years, the school district has operated with a very decentralized decision-making structure. The board delegates to the superintendent, who delegates to the principal, who delegates to the athletics director, who delegates to the coaches. Coaches often delegate to either parents or the kids themselves, or some sort of booster organization, to pick team uniforms and the associated gear.
I’ll tell you how decentralized, laissez-faire this all has been: The MHS tennis team for a couple of years had team shirts with a giant picture of the coach on the shirt. That’s it: Just Bob Kelly’s head, along with (I think) a quote from him about how it’s always a great day for tennis. Other years they had some dippy tie-dye theme. School colors? Hell, it was anything goes. They let the inmates run the asylum.
(Bothered me enough that when my kids were captains, I got involved and had them design uniforms with the big block M.)
Anyway, for the district to now mandate that there will be no use of the word “Indians” on the uniforms is, in fact, a pretty big shift in the power structure. I assume everybody will have to run their proposed uniforms up the flagpole, which I further assume means Mike Marsh will put the kibosh on any tennis team shirt involving Tony Ingram’s grinning mug.
You ask me, I’d go with the big block M everywhere.
If somebody wants to use “Indians,” I have no problem with that, either, and so that’s where I part ways with the current policy. But that’s another debate for another day, one we’ve been through many times. I assume we will go through it again.
Still, I can’t object too strongly. They’re not getting rid of the mascot, they’re just making a cautious move, making note of the nature of the political environment we’re in.