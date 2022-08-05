A brief note about the school district’s directive to keep the word “Indians” off team uniforms.

I can’t really fault administrators or board members for moving in that direction. Obviously the school mascot is a divisive issue, and it’s possible that a change in an election could tip the political balance, and if the school board ever votes to get rid of the mascot, it would be expensive to throw away a bunch of uniforms and get new ones.

Recommended for you