I’d like to tip the cap to Carol Adams, and by way of that say something about teachers, particularly those at Manhattan High.
Mrs. Adams, as you might have read, has earned induction into the Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame. She’ll be inducted in June, along with Mary Jane Witt, a media specialist and librarian at Junction City Middle School. I’m sure Ms. Witt and the other honorees are equally qualified; I can really only speak to Mrs. Adams.
I had her as an English teacher at Manhattan High my senior year. She was tough, exacting, and demanding – but in the way that made me feel really, really good about myself when I met her standards. I remember a poem I wrote, following a certain meter but not a rhyming scheme, when I really didn’t think I could. Probably the last poem I ever wrote, by the way. I remember detailed critiques, the sort of critique that not only convey that you could have done better, but that it really matters. I remember her disdain for fuzziness, words like “thing” or “stuff,” words that were lazy and imprecise.
More than anything, I remember to this day her high standard for writing, for the need for clarity, for the importance of being specific and precise. I remember the seriousness of purpose in analyzing professional writing, the way to think about what the writer is trying to say, and how the way that writer is saying it matters. She and Mickey Bogart sort of invented a course combining history and literature, an intellectual leap that universities still try to emulate.
Obviously I’ve pursued that general field – self-evident since you’re currently reading this. The faults in it, as always, are mine. Whatever is good in it is due, in part, to Mrs. Adams. There were others I should mention, starting with Karen Seaton, my mom. She was an English teacher by nature and by profession for a bit. She hung up the chalk to raise my brother and me, but she also conveyed every day that words matter. Then there was Mary Ellen Titus, and Fran Irelan and Evelyn Frazier, all at Lee School. The joy of learning; the importance of language. The importance of precision and discipline, a lesson I also learned year after year from Linda Weis. Many others: Beverly Fink, Nancy Pujol, Don Marks, Roger Brannan. Mr. Given, Mrs. Stonehocker, Mr. Wichman, Coach Albight, Coach Congleton, Dr. Rezac, Mr. Benson. I could go on. Guys my age would run through, jump over or dig under a brick wall for Lew Lane. And so on and so forth.
I’ve felt for a long time that I grew up in a special time and a special place. The teachers, the coaches, the administrators in the Manhattan school system – they were outstanding in a way that I can really only see now, with the benefit of distance. Many of them have told me since they felt the same way about the kids and the parents at that time.
I’m sure it was bumpy for them in ways I can only now begin to understand – they had their own lives, their own concerns, their own problems outside of work. I was blissfully (and importantly) unaware of all that.
People my age that went through the school system have won the Nobel Prize. They’ve won Olympic medals and national championships. They’ve argued in front of the Supreme Court. They’re starring in their own HBO show; they’re in elective office. They’re teachers and coaches and principals and school board members and mayors and moms and dads. I’m sure they’re passing along these same lessons and values.
So, a tip of the cap to Carol Adams, who’s very well-deserving. And, by implication, to all the teachers of that era. It was special.