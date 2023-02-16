So here I sit, 7 a.m. on Thursday, gazing out the window at gray skies, a light dusting of snow on the back step. Not enough to cover the grass in the yard, and barely enough to whiten the top of a retaining wall. It’s the sort of snow you could clear with a broom, not enough to even make you breathe hard.
That’s reality.
The unreality, the bad guess, was this: The National Weather Service on Wednesday predicted four to eight inches of snow, with gusty winds, and advised against travel.
Based on that prediction, K-State called off classes for the day. So here we sit, a snow day with no snow.
The public school system did not call off school, but they had a bit of a break in making that decision because the elementaries were already out of school for parent-teacher conferences.
I’m 55 now, old enough to begin a lot of sentences with, “Back in my day…” And the reality is that, back in my day, K-State never called off classes. By never, I think I mean once, they called off classes in a giant blizzard in the late 1970s. Other than that, never. Not through my 20s, 30s and most of my 40s, either.
I think the operating theory was that many students walk to class anyway, and that decisions about attendance could be made individually by professors and students. This is by contrast with the K-12 school system, where buses are a key issue, and where parents and teenagers drive their own cars to get to class, and where attendance is legally required.
But even the K-12 system used to operate entirely by observation – the superintendent woke up at 4 a.m., tried to drive out of his or her driveway, and made a decision. Something like that.
I don’t really mean to say one approach is right and one is wrong. The worst-case scenario, if you hold classes in the middle of an ice-storm, is pretty bad: Deadly wrecks, gobs of orthopedic injuries. Worst-case if you cancel school? Well, maybe a little PR flak from wiseasses like me.
Really, I don’t intend to criticize the K-State decision. I’m sure it was reasonable, given the information at hand. People in charge are not stupid. Heck, I don’t know what the other factors were. Maybe half the campus was over at the Chiefs parade Wednesday, and nobody wanted to rush back Thursday morning.
All I want to point out is that the game has changed: We’re now making decisions based on predictions, rather than on reality. The benefit: It gives people time to plan. The downside: You lose a day of work, a day of progress, and – worst-case scenario – the predictions were way overblown.