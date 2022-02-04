They called off school here Wednesday, and they shut down K-State. The winter storm that caused all that actually produced four inches of snow.
As an increasingly curmudgeonly old coot, my knee-jerk reaction was: Oh for Pete’s sake. What’s next? Shut down the entire city if clouds roll in?
Back when I was a kid, it took a real blizzard to shut down anything. And even a blizzard didn’t shut down K-State. A four-inch snow? Pfft. That was just a dusting, barely enough for a good snowball fight.
There might be oddball factors at work here at the moment, considering the state of the pandemic, and the ongoing related labor shortage. I don’t know about that, and I’m willing to concede ignorance.
It’s the trend that is the issue. The trend is to call off school based on a forecast, rather than basing the call on what actually happens. Used to be, the superintendent and the guy in charge of the buses would wake up at 4 a.m. and try to drive out of their driveways. If they couldn’t do it, they’d call off school. Everybody found out from KMAN.
Now, they nearly always make the call the evening beforehand, citing the forecast. (To be fair, this particular call was actually made on the 4 a.m. cycle., and I'm told the higher-ups still get up early to check.)
Thing is, sometimes the forecast is right. Sometimes it’s wrong. Seems more often than not that the predicted storm is not as bad as they say it could be.
My more rational self – not the instant curmudgeon – can eventually see the logic. Parents have to make plans if their kids are off school, so making a decision the evening beforehand allows them a chance to do that. The old system presumed, in a way, a stay-at-home mom. That’s not a reasonable assumption anymore.
The other thing is that weather forecasting has improved. And I’d say that defensiveness – trying to avoid liability – has generally made people more cautious in all manner of things. Better to err on the side of safety than to have buses careening into ditches all over town.
They also build about five snow days into the calendar every year, so there’s not much cost to calling off school. There’s a cost, of course. Things have to be rescheduled, and time is not infinite. Everything always has a cost.
Anyway, on second thought, and third, and fourth, I usually come around to accepting the idea that this represents progress. The world is not going to hell in a handbasket. It’s not that everybody’s gone soft. Things just evolve.
There’s another month and a half of weather like this, so there might be more days called off, and some of those forecasts might be wrong. And kids will be off school just because it’s sorta cloudy, and I’ll go through this same exercise in my mind. Remind me, willya?