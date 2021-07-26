It’s quite easy to see why K-State fans are paranoid. Speaking as such a fan, it really does occasionally seem that they’re out to get us.
By “they,” I mean generally the powers-that-be, the biggest of the big-timers. In sports in this part of the country, that’s Texas and Oklahoma. Those two schools have now taken the first step toward leaving the Big 12 Conference. Their departure would mean, at least, restraint on the potential growth in television contract revenue that K-State receives every year as a member of the conference.
At worst — and fans tend to think in terms of the worst — it means that K-State and a few other Big 12 schools would be cut adrift, no longer a member of a Power 5 conference, meaning significantly diminished stature and television revenue. A nightmare scenario for K-Staters would be KU, the hated rival, landing in the Big 10, and K-State ending up in, say, the Mountain West, playing in Fresno rather than Austin every other year.
It’s tempting to take that position. But I don’t think that’s terribly productive, and not even that likely.
K-State and KU belong together in the same conference, and my guess is that the Big 12 will remain in a form that will continue to have the Wildcats competing at the top levels of college sports.
First, while it appears that OU and Texas are leaving, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility that they will remain. They already have plenty of money, and so the real motivation at work here has to be the desire to win national championships in football. I imagine they could come around to the idea that they’ve got a better chance of doing that from the Big 12 than from the SEC.
But that’s totally my speculation, and so let’s go ahead and assume that they leave. In that case, it will be a scramble, and nobody knows how it will end up. But remember this: K-State is highly desirable to have in a conference.
In football, we compete at the highest levels. We bring big crowds to games. We attract big television audiences. We travel to bowl games. That Powercat on the helmet — ever since Bill Snyder summoned something from nothing — has stood for real football, smart football, the underdog slugging the bully in the mouth, Collin Klein with the bloody elbow, Jordy Nelson outrunning everybody and then driving a combine at harvest time, Darren Sproles proving everybody wrong.
In men’s basketball, there’s a legacy of competing at the highest levels. Bring back that kind of team and we’ll pack the arena again, louder than Ahearn. We can win the conference, we can get to the Elite Eight. We can knock off Kentucky. Don’t believe us? We just did.
Manhattan, Stillwater, Ames — these are great, great college towns, the kinds of places people want to visit on a fall Saturday.
It looks like it might get rough here for a bit. But somehow I think it will turn out better than paranoia might make us think.
At K-State, we’re strong, and we’re tough, and we’re good, and we’ll be all right.