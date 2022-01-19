A couple of tips of the editorial cap:
First, to Debbie Nuss and her husband, Brad Fenwick. Second, to Linetta Hill and Marjorie Johnson. Ms. Nuss is still quite active in the community; the other three have passed away.
Third, to the variety of educators, leaders and organizers of an event held at the public library Monday, to try to encourage civil discourse in public affairs.
The four individuals were recipients of a local community service award named for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They’re well-deserving. Ms. Hill and her mother, Ms. Johnson, were both teachers in the public schools here. Ms. Johnson was the first Black teacher in the Manhattan public school system, working at Woodrow Wilson Elementary until her retirement in 1982. Before that, she worked at the Douglass School before desegregation. In all, she worked 40 years as a teacher here. Ms. Hill, who died this past November, was a music teacher in the school district for 30 years.
Mr. Fenwick and Ms. Nuss supported a wide variety of worthy local causes. When Mr. Fenwick died last year, the couple set up an endowment in his name to fund science that be used to serve the public. Ms. Nuss, a former school board member here, has also given her time, effort and resources to the Flint Hills Wellness Coalition, Riley County Health Department Advisory Board, League of Women Voters, the Juneteenth Planning Committee, Douglass Center Advisory Board and the Manhattan Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee.
Her dedication to the causes she supports is remarkable, and we should all salute that. That’s part of what makes this community great. I certainly tip the cap to her, and, in memoriam, to the other recipients.
The last tip-capping is to a variety of people who put together an exercise in civil discourse, held Monday at the public library. The spearhead of it was Lisa Bietau, a retired teacher.
The need for such an exercise is obvious: People yell at each other across political divides, made worse by political parties and amped up by social media. We’re rapidly losing the ability to listen, and to compromise. The only way to slow the further disintegration of civil discourse is to practice it, and to teach it to young people, mostly by example.
The fact that people from across the political spectrum got involved, including representatives from the office of U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, is worth celebrating. So is the fact that a Manhattan High School club— called the Civic Engagement Club — was in the middle of it.
Hope springs eternal, even in tough times.