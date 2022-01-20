A few thoughts about Bridget Everett, Bruce Springsteen and the nature of storytelling.
Bridget, as you probably know, is the Manhattan native who’s hitting the big time. Her fictionalized autobiographical show, “Somebody Somewhere,” which just appeared on HBO, is getting rave reviews. Springsteen…well, you know about him.
It occurred to me when I first saw Bridget’s wild live show several years ago exactly what she was doing. She was describing a world that was exotic to most of the world but intimately familiar to me. It was the world of Manhattan in the 1980s, the world I grew up in. I realized that the stories she was telling with excruciating specificity managed – because of that specificity – to create an appeal to the universal.
It was a shock, like somehow the whole world was listening in as we told stories at high school reunions. I always knew those stories were hilarious, but I didn’t think anybody else could possibly laugh without the context. And to explain the context would kill the humor.
I mean, when she described what happened “in the teachers’ lot, back by the tennis courts, on the hood of Ms. O’Kane’s IROC,” I knew exactly what she meant. I had played on those tennis courts; I knew what car she was talking about, and where it was parked. In fact, I knew Ms. O’Kane, and knowing her actually made the story much funnier. (There’s a good chance she’ll read this column, and so for the record I have no idea if the incident described actually happened, and discretion prevents me from describing it here. But let me say even the story Bridget told did not involve Ms. O’Kane, just some wayward teenagers.)
When she describes a girl as “more Sugar and Spice than Chamber Choir,” those were actually the names of the vocal groups, and that’s the sort of cringe-worthy high school insult that somebody actually probably said at the time. She described a guy I know as “a little Downs-y in the face,” and, you know, it’s awful and entirely politically incorrect, but just accurate enough to be hysterical. I knew her brothers; I still do. I knew her parents. I’ve heard these stories, or at least a sanitized version.
When an audience in New York City hears about going to find her father’s apartment just off Fort Riley Boulevard, that probably sounds like a foreign country. To me, I know the exact road – in fact, I know what that road was like 35 years ago, before they widened and extended it. Likewise, an audience in L.A. would have no idea about the IROC, or Ms. O’Kane, or the tennis courts. To them, that’s an exotic world.
This is actually my point. By being specific, but by not explaining the backstory, by leaving the mystery hanging out there, she manages to draw the audience in further. The television show, which I have not yet seen, is entirely about that world. It’s our world; it’s a foreign country to most of the rest of the country.
Anyway, don’t explain. Just show. Which brings me to Springsteen. Listening to “Jungleland” for the first hundred times or so 30 years ago, I had no idea what “The Magic Rat drove his sleek machine over the Jersey state line” meant, exactly, but I was immediately mesmerized. “Barefoot girl sittin’ on the hood of a Dodge, drinkin’ warm beer in the soft summer rain,” is something I could see, a world I was invited into, a world I wanted to know more about. So when the Magic Rat and the Barefoot Girl take a stab at romance and disappear down Flamingo Lane, I am ALL IN. I want to know all about this world, this mystical land of visionaries beneath the Exxon sign, and ballets being fought out in the alley. That was the start; I’ve been finding out more about that world – turns out, it’s basically Freehold, New Jersey – ever since. Rosalita, Wendy, Mary, Bobby Jean, Greasy Lake, Thunder Road. Who are Hazy Davy and the Mission Man? Who’s Bad Scooter, and for that matter, who is Miami Steve and Phanton Dan? It’s an entirely self-contained world, full of winks and nods, and I want in.
With Bridget, as a child of the same time and place, I’m already there. Can’t help it. It’s who I am and where I’m from. But I will say that she’s already figured out the same thing Springsteen figured out: Create that world, that very specific world, and people will want to find out all about it.
The New York Times’ television critic called Bridget “subtle and stunning.” The Washington Post’s critic said this is “the first great show of 2022.” There are billboards. It’s big.
My oldest son, who’s accustomed to the coastal tech-types he deals with needing an explainer, says they now immediately reply: “You’re from Manhattan? That’s the town in Bridget Everett’s show!”
Right. She invited them by being specific. They got curious and started looking around.
There will be a lot more.