At the moment I’m writing this, the third-most-popular story on TheMercury.com is the report on plans for two Casey’s convenience stores, and the renewed possibility that Braum’s will open a branch here.
Hey, Braum’s has good burgers and ice cream. Stopping there in Newton and Emporia was a ritual in my traveling-sports years. I also like Casey’s pizza, and more competition in the local gasoline market can’t be bad.
Stories on restaurant comings-and-goings are consistently among the best-read that we produce. People like to eat. People also seem to equate the arrival of new restaurant options as a boost to the standing of our town. That’s also true of retail stores; if Kohl’s or Red Lobster ever decided to open here, Johnny Kaw himself would dance the Macarena down Poyntz.
But I want to make a point that sometimes gets lost in the public discussion of these matters: Whether restaurants and retail stores open here is entirely up to them. Nobody here really has any control.
It has nothing (or at most very little) to do with the actions of city commissioners, the Chamber of Commerce, or the other muckety-mucks around town.
The city and the Chamber do not recruit restaurants or retailers. They have long taken the approach that their job is to try to attract employers, and to create the environment that businesses want in order to succeed. Truth is, big retail operations and restaurant chains are pretty much relying on the census and other demographic information to determine what markets they think fit their plans, so it would be a waste of time to try to go after them, anyway.
I can think of one exception that proves the rule: When the city was redeveloping Third and Fourth Street, one key concept was to try to attract a store like Kohl’s as one anchor. And when I say “a store like Kohl’s,” what I mean is: Kohl’s, even though nobody in charge was unwilling to say that. Tom Phillips, who was the mayor at that time, even communicated directly to the company. In the end, it didn’t matter. We ended up with a grocery store — HyVee — which nobody cared about at the time, but has worked out fine in the end.
This is not to say that local leadership is entirely irrelevant in these matters. Developers and site selectors need assistance from the city and Chamber, and it’s important to provide them what they need, and work together to try to solve problems. But it’s really ultimately all about initiative and decisions by those companies, not recruiting efforts by local leaders.
If you want Red Lobster or Kohl’s to open locations here, the only thing you could really do is encourage five friends to move here. If everybody in town did that, the population base would be big enough to make it worthwhile for those sorts of stores to do business here.
But of course that’s silly, too. You can’t control what your friends do.
Truthfully, the only way to have a direct impact on the shopping and dining options here is not to rely on demographic shifts or to pin your hopes on city leaders making a pitch that they’re not going to make. The only real way: Open your own business.
Or, to put it in the terms of the Serenity Prayer: Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference